Great white shark sighting reported 30 feet off Cape Cod beach

A great white shark sighting was reported off of Nauset Beach in Orleans on Tuesday morning.
A shark was spotted swimming 30 feet from the shore off of Callanan’s Pass at 10:14 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
The shark sighting comes four days after an underwater video captured a great white shark on the heels of a boat of experts who set out to research the predators off the coast of Cape Cod. Several sharks have been spotted in Cape waters in recent days, including at least one on Monday that briefly closed Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro.
The conservancy tracks sharks swimming in waters off the Cape through sightings reported by towns or people, or if a tagged shark is detected by receivers the group has planted off several area beaches. The Sharktivity app sends alerts when “a white shark sighting is confirmed close to a public beach.” Some unconfirmed sightings reported by the conservancy turn out to be seals or other types of sharks.
Amanda Kaufman of the Globe staff contributed.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.