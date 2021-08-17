Great white shark sighting reported 30 feet off Cape Cod beach

A great white shark sighting was reported off of Nauset Beach in Orleans on Tuesday morning.

A shark was spotted swimming 30 feet from the shore off of Callanan’s Pass at 10:14 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The shark sighting comes four days after an underwater video captured a great white shark on the heels of a boat of experts who set out to research the predators off the coast of Cape Cod. Several sharks have been spotted in Cape waters in recent days, including at least one on Monday that briefly closed Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro.