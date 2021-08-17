Hopkinton offering residents help paying for housing

Hopkinton is offering help to town residents struggling to meet their housing costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under an Emergency Housing Relief Program authorized by this year’s Annual Town Meeting, eligible low- and moderate-income residents can apply for funding covering up to 70 percent of their monthly rent or mortgage payments, according to Town Manager Norman Khumalo. The relief is provided for up to three months and can include current or back rent and mortgage payments.

The program, funded through Hopkinton’s Community Preservation Act revenues, is intended for residents who need assistance because of loss of income or other COVID-19 impacts. To qualify for rental assistance, residents must live in a unit meeting the state’s affordability guidelines. To qualify for mortgage assistance, they must live in homes subject to affordability deed restrictions.