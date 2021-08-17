How to deal with coyotes? ‘Stand your ground, and be aggressive’

Not quite. The answer is more complicated. While attacks on humans may be on the rise in Massachusetts, they are still very rare, according to Dave Wattles, a coyote biologist for the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

So what gives? Are coyotes taking over, and becoming more brazen than ever?

Coyotes have been all over the news lately. In late July a woman had a standoff with a coyote at Race Point Beach, and then last Wednesday a 3-year-old girl was bitten at North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown. On Friday three coyotes went after a dog in Watertown, and on Sunday a 5-year-old boy was attacked while playing in a sandbox in Arlington.

“There have been two coyote bites in the past week, but those were the only bites this year,” said Wattles. “These incidents are exceptionally rare....as a rule coyotes aren’t an imminent threat to people.”

Wattles said there have been 20 incidents of people bitten by coyotes in Massachusetts since 1998. Typically there are one to two incidents per year. Last year, there were five, he said.

“They have become more common in recent years,” he said.

Wattles said the boy who was bitten in Arlington attempted to run away and the coyote naturally gave chase. “The chase instinct, that’s a normal coyote behavior,” he said.

Arlington police say there have been an increase in coyote sightings in town. The same has been true in Watertown.

“Yes there has been, like everywhere,” said Watertown Police Chief Michael Lawn. “We have had two dogs killed by coyotes in the past few months.”

The Watertown Police Department posted an advisory on Facebook after three coyotes attacked a dog while its owner was walking it on Walnut Street Friday night.

“Recently there has been an increase in reports of coyotes in the area, specifically in the east end of Watertown, and on the bicycle paths,” the post said. “We are asking citizens to remain vigilant, especially those walking dogs in the area.”

Coyotes are not native to Massachusetts. They first arrived here in the 1950s, and have since made themselves home in every city and town across the mainland part of the state, according to Wattles.

Since then their population has increased. For the past decade or so, the coyote population in Massachusetts has reached a “saturation level” and has remained stable, Wattles said.

In urban areas like Boston, coyotes can be found on bike paths and in all sorts of green spaces, including parks, golf courses, and cemeteries.

“They’re a highly adaptable animal,” he said.

The more coyotes there are, the more interactions they’re likely to have with humans.

There have been several incidents of coyotes acting assertively towards people on Cape Cod this summer. Leslie Reynolds, deputy superintendent of the Cape Cod National Seashore, said coyotes will exhibit that kind of behavior when they get accustomed to being fed by people or eating food scraps on the beach.

It’s become a problem in the area of Herring Cove and the dunes.

“People are intentionally feeding coyotes and foxes and inadvertently feeding them in that particular area,” she said.

Reynolds recalled one instance where people were dumping bags of dog food in a Herring Cove parking lot in an effort to feed coyotes.

If you do encounter a coyote, you should act aggressively towards them, according to Wattles. Don’t be intimidated, and don’t run away.

You can also use a hose to spray them with water, or throw a small object — such as a pebble — at them to scare them off.

“Stand your ground, and be aggressive,” he said. “Yell, scream, physically chase them, drive them out of your yard...teach them they’re not welcome around your home.”

HOW TO KEEP COYOTES AWAY FROM YOUR HOUSE

* Don’t feed coyotes. Take the trash out when it’s scheduled to be picked up, not the night before. Make sure garbage and compost are in secure containers. Clear fallen fruit from around trees.

* Keep bird feeder areas clean. Birdseed attracts chipmunks, squirrels, and other small mammals that coyotes prey upon.

* Don’t leave dog or cat food outside. Always feed your pets indoors.

* Protect your pets. Remember that coyotes will prey upon cats and small dogs. Keep cats inside and dogs leashed and supervised at all times.

* Eliminate their shelter. Close off areas under porches and sheds. Cut back brushy edges in your yard and keep them trimmed, as these areas provide cover for coyotes and their prey.





















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.