Hurricane Bob hit 30 years ago this week — can it tell us much about future New England storms?

Bob was memorable for folks on Cape Cod and perhaps some inland residents who might have had a flooded basement but it really was a Cape Cod storm. As it was the last hurricane to hit New England, it’s worth looking at some of the effects and what the future may hold.

On Aug. 19, 1991 a full three decades ago, Hurricane Bob barreled into Block Island and then crossed into Massachusetts as a Category 2 hurricane. This was the last hurricane to make landfall in New England. True, storms like Irene, Sandy, and others have certainly affected our region, but none of those were hurricanes upon their arrival.

A look back

Rainfall was heaviest from Bob over northern and western New England. David R. Vallee and Michael R. Dion/National Weather Service

In terms of rainfall, a hurricane has a dry windy side and wet side. Since Bob crossed Cape Cod most of that area was on the dry windy side of the storm with less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

To the west on the wetter side, up to 6 inches of rain fell in southern New England, with over 8 inches in Portland, Maine.

The Category 3 storm brought winds in excess of 75 miles per hour to parts of the Cape and there was an unconfirmed report of 125 mile-per-hour winds over Cuttyhunk Island. There was also a significant storm surge washing ashore many boats and damaging homes. Millions of dollars of damage occurred throughout New England.

The core of Hurricane Bob's wind crossed southeastern Massachusetts on Aug. 19, 1991. David R. Vallee and Michael R. Dion/National Weather Service

What will the future bring?

Since it’s been 30 years since our last hurricane what are the odds another one will occur anytime soon and if it did what might be different from past storms?

The technology we use to forecast hurricanes has changed dramatically in the past three decades. If a hurricane were to strike New England today we would have much more warning than back in 1991 as computer models have gotten so much better forecasting.

Social media would be good for getting out information, but also carry lots of misinformation. There would likely be panic buying, a shortage of supplies including generators and evacuation chaos.

The gap (in years) between hurricanes along the Atlantic coast; the difference is stark between New England's return rate and the rest of the country's. NOAA

While Bob was bad, it wasn’t one of the major ones; Carol, a Category 3 hurricane in 1954, made landfall in Groton, Conn., destroying thousands of homes. And Bob pales in comparison to the great hurricane of 1938, so named before storms had formal names

It’s impossible to know whether a hurricane is going to hit this season or in the next five years. Maybe we have to wait another 30 years or longer before a significant hurricane makes landfall.

We can look at some statistics to give us an idea of when it might occur and all indications are that southern New England is overdue for a direct hit. Notice on the map below, southeastern Massachusetts has a much higher number of hurricanes making direct hits during the 110 years evaluated for this graphic.

Since 1900 there have been up to eight hurricanes strike southern New England, statistically the highest in a single area of the northeast. NOAA

The most likely time frame for a hurricane to hit New England would be mid-August to mid-September, either side of when peak hurricane season arrives about Sept. 10.

Hurricanes have hit New England into November but the odds dramatically decrease the deeper into the fall we go.

There is a quick ramp up to peak activity in mid-August which then falls quickly later in September. NOAA

Across the coastline of New England, the period between hurricane strikes is quite variable. On average Nantucket and the Vineyard area typically are impacted by a hurricane about every 13 years, but along the Maine coastline, it could be every 50 years. Since there has now been a 30 year gap in a hurricane hit, nearly all areas are statistically well overdue for a hurricane making landfall.

Notice the gap between when a hurricane hits the coastline is much higher over northern New England than it is to the south.

Warming oceans and land

Over the past 30 years, we have seen not only warming of land temperature but also ocean temperature.

Across the main area of development in the Atlantic ocean water has steadily increased since 1991 and the waters off the coast of New England are some of the fastest-warming in the world. These warmer waters could feed a storm and lead to a hurricane remaining stronger when it reached our latitude.

The Atlantic has steadily warmed over the past 30 years. NOAA

Trees and power

Another big change in the past 30 years is in the growth of our trees. Although the major power companies have attempted to prune trees away from the wires, a strong storm heading up through the Connecticut River valley would put the most populated areas of Massachusetts on the windy side of any storm.

This would lead to extensive multi-day, perhaps even multi-week power outages from thousands of damaged trees landing on the infrastructure of the electrical grid. If a storm occurred during a heatwave, this could be especially dangerous.

It will happen

Eventually, a major hurricane is going to hit New England again. Each summer it’s a good idea to just think about what you might do if it did occur.

Do you live in an area that might be evacuated? What would you do if the power was out for a week or more. How would you and your loved ones cope with such a storm? We certainly can’t prevent the next hurricane from reaching our shores, but we can understand the risks and lower the impact our lives as much as possible.