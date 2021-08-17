Hurricane Bob hit Mass. 30 years ago this week

Thursday marks the 30-year anniversary of Hurricane Bob , which barreled into the Massachusetts coast on Aug. 19, 1991.

Historically, this week’s been a wild one for hurricanes in the New England region.

Falmouth, MA - 8/19/1991: A woman runs for cover during Hurricane Bob along the waterfront at Woods Hole in Falmouth, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 140610_MJ_027 bobbigpic

It remains the last hurricane to make landfall in Massachusetts.

After swirling up the Eastern Seaboard, Hurricane Bob caused $680 million in damage in New England, $39 million in Massachusetts, officials said. The southeastern part of the state bore the brunt of the destruction, especially along Buzzards Bay.

Woods Hole, MA - 8/19/1991: People play in the high winds of Hurricane Bob at Nobska Point in Woods Hole, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 160802_MJ_002 bobbigpic Bill Greene/Globe Staff

Tourists who had flocked to Cape Cod for a beach escape found a battered coastline — parts of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard lost 50 feet of sand. The winds riled up hordes of bees and wasps, whose angry stings filled emergency rooms.

But Bob’s not the only hurricane that’s battered our neck of the woods during the third week of August.

Via Twitter Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reminded web sleuths that hurricanes Diane and Connie made their presence days apart in August 1955.

“[On thid date] in Weather History - August 17-19: In 1955 Hurricane Diane brought torrential rains from the Carolinas to S. New England,” the weather service tweeted. “Diane hit our area only [five] days after Hurricane Connie brought 4-6 inches of rain. The result was catastrophic flooding.”

Diane, forecasters said, claimed the lives of 77 people in Connecticut, 12 in Massachusetts, and one in Rhode Island. It caused the equivalent of roughly $7.4 billion in damages, in today’s dollars.

On Tuesday, the weather service tweet also linked to a helpful primer on Diane and Connie.

“In little over a week, two hurricanes passed by Southern New England in August 1955 producing major flooding over much of the region,” the primer said. “Hurricane Connie produced generally 4-6 inches of rainfall over southern New England on August 11 and 12. The result of this was to saturate the ground and bring river and reservoir levels to above normal levels.”

Then came Diane, which hit even harder.

“Hurricane Diane came a week later and dealt a massive punch to New England,” forecasters wrote. “Rainfall totals from Diane ranged up to nearly 20 inches over a two day period. The headwaters of the Farmington River in Connecticut recorded 18 inches in a 24-hour period. Both of these accumulations exceeded records for New England. The same is true of much of the flooding that resulted from these massive rainfall amounts.”

Hurricane Bob, meanwhile, was the second named storm and first hurricane of the 1991 Atlantic Hurricane Season, according to the weather service.

Marion, MA - 8/20/1991: Boats are washing ashore near a wrecked dock at Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass., on Aug. 20, 1991, after Hurricane Bob. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 160805_MJ_006 bobbigpic Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff

“Bob crossed Rhode Island and Massachusetts, with the center moving between Boston and Scituate,” the weather service says on its website. “It then moved over Massachusetts Bay. The hurricane continued to weaken and began losing tropical characteristics as it passed just offshore of the southern coast of Maine and made landfall as a tropical storm near Rockland, Maine on August 20.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.