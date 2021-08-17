Malden Redevelopment Authority becomes city department

After more than six decades as a quasi-public agency, the Malden Redevelopment Authority is now a city department.

Officials recently announced an agreement under which the MRA became the Malden Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development. Malden until now did not have a planning department.

The MRA has assumed many planning functions since its founding in 1958. Headed by Deborah Burke, who had been the MRA’s executive director, the new department will focus on land use and transportation planning, community and business development, climate resiliency, affordable housing, and grants management.