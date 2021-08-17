Man allegedly killed by roommate in Malden identified

The Malden man who was allegedly killed by his roommate after an argument Sunday night has been identified as 34-year-old Brian McDonald, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said Tuesday.

Police were called to Presley Street for a report of an injured person and found McDonald suffering from “multiple sharp force injuries” on the sidewalk outside of a residence at 10:06 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Ryan’s office said in a statement.

An investigation revealed that McDonald’s roommate, 43-year-old Joshua Roush, allegedly attacked him while the two were having an argument, prosecutors said. Roush was located inside the home and arrested after “extensive communication” with police, the statement said.