Man arrested on carjacking and armed robbery charges after holdup at Cambridge nail salon

Dennis Kelley, 43, allegedly walked into a nail salon on Cambridge Street on Aug. 12 shortly before 12:30 p.m. and showed an employee a gun before demanding money, Cambridge police said in a statement.

A Cambridge man was arrested Tuesday on charges of armed carjacking and armed robbery after he allegedly held up a nail salon at gunpoint last week before menacing a woman with a weapon in a McDonald’s parking lot and taking her car, police said.

Dennis Kelley is accused of robbing a nail salon at gunpoint before stealing a vehicle from a McDonald's parking lot and fleeing.

With cash and a cellphone in hand, Kelley fled the salon on foot, arriving at the McDonalds at 14 McGrath Highway in Somerville where he stole a Toyota Rav 4 from a Medford woman while brandishing a weapon, police said.

Kelley sped off in the car, driving down McGrath Highway before eventually abandoning the vehicle near railroad tracks.

“The suspect fled on foot and was not initially located after an extensive search was conducted by the Cambridge, Somerville and State Police,” the statement reads.

An arrest warrant for Kelley was issued late last week.

He was apprehended Tuesday morning without incident by the Cambridge Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and U.S. Marshalls and will be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on charges of armed robbery and armed carjacking, authorities said.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.