Michelle Wu gains two endorsements from local politicians in Boston mayoral race

Moran and Breadon, who represent the Allston and Brighton neighborhoods, joined Wu and her supporters on Tuesday at Grove Park in Allston. At a news conference, they expressed support for Wu in light of the issues facing the community, including access to public transportation, rising housing costs and Harvard University’s expanding development.

A month away from the preliminary election, City Councilor Liz Breadon and State Representative Mike Moran announced Tuesday they are endorsing City Councilor Michelle Wu’s candidacy for Boston mayor.

Moran, the assistant majority leader in the House, said he has worked with Wu for a decade in local and state politics. He said her emphasis on community relations drove his endorsement.

Advertisement

“What we need is a real partner, a real team player. So looking at this race, and talking to my colleagues, it was simple for me to come to this conclusion because Michelle has already been on the team,” Moran said.

Housing is the top issue in the mayoral race, according to a poll by the Boston Globe and Suffolk University in June. In a race without major policy differences among the five candidates, Wu has set herself apart from the other candidates by calling for rent control to address rising housing costs.

“I’ve seen a lot of issues in Allston-Brighton when it comes to displacement, especially for young renters who want to stay in the neighborhood,” said Lee Nave, an Allston resident. “Michelle Wu is the only candidate in this race who has really stood behind the concept of rent control, the only person who stood behind the concept of reforming the city’s planning and development agency.

Allston is home to many students and young professionals and has a median age of 27, according to the planning agency. Wu has focused on garnering multigenerational support and has been endorsed by Sunrise-Boston, a youth-led climate activist group.

Advertisement

Moran and Breadon join a growing list of endorsements for Wu. City Councilor Lydia Edwards, who represents East Boston, announced her endorsement in July, while Senator Elizabeth Warren threw her support to former student at Harvard Law School in January.

Lou DiNatale, a longtime Massachusetts pollster, said there was a time when endorsements were “critical” in elections. But as blocs of independent voters have emerged, endorsements now have “limited political impact.”

Breadon said she is confident that Wu will “transform our broken planning system that too often advances the interests of developers and large institutions, including our major universities.”

Breadon said she and Wu worked together on an ordinance for gender inclusivity on city forms and called for a hearing on child care zoning requirements in March. Breadon said that Wu, a senior member of the council, helped her navigate her first term as a councilor.

“She’s very inclusive,” Breadon said in an interview. “She thinks about how the city engages with constituents and the impact of city policies.”





Kate Lusignan can be reached at kate.lusignan@globe.com.