Nick Hemond is stepping down as president of the Providence School Board

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 158,283 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 669 new cases since Aug. 13. The overall daily test-positive rate was 5.7 percent. The state announced three new deaths, bringing the total to 2,747. There were 75 people in the hospital, and 670,115 residents were fully vaccinated. Check our dashboard for more data .

Providence School Board President Nicholas Hemond plans to step down from his leadership post on Wednesday, ending a five-and-a-half year run leading the panel that included transitioning the school district from mayoral to state control.

Hemond, who was appointed by then-mayor Angel Taveras 10 years ago, said he plans to remain a member of the board to help support the next president.

Kinzel Thomas is the favorite to succeed Hemond as president.

The nine-member school board is still appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council, but it now holds a largely advisory role to the school department, which is run by state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

Behind the scenes, Hemond has been considered a valuable resource during the takeover because he often serves as a go-between for Infante-Green and the Providence Teachers Union, which rarely see eye to eye on any issues. Hemond is also a lawyer and State House lobbyist, so he’s been able to advocate for the school department to members of the General Assembly.

Hemond helped stabilize the school board after the 2016 resignation of former president Keith Oliveira, who publicly accused Mayor Jorge Elorza of not providing enough city funding for the school department. But the state takeover has overshadowed the board, in part because Infante-Green isn’t required to seek its approval for most decisions.

The state recently struck a deal with the Providence Teachers Union on a three-year contract, ending a year-long dispute that involved teachers working under an expired agreement. The school board hasn’t been involved in union contract negotiations since 2011, when state lawmakers stripped the board of its authority to approve those deals.

Hemond’s departure as president comes two months after Vice President Nina Pande stepped away from the board after 11 years.

⚓ My latest column: We could all use a little fun every once in a while. Instead, I chose golf. Read more.

⚓ The city of Providence will impose a mask mandate for municipal buildings as of Tuesday, and will also require all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1. Read more.

⚓ It’s been six years since 1st Sgt. Andrew McKenna was killed by small arms fire while protecting Camp Integrity. Of the news from Afghanistan right now, his mother says: “It hurts every day. I didn’t think it could hurt any more, but it does.” Read more.

⚓ Local public health leaders and advocates are calling on the state to require masks in schools this fall. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee is expected to hold a bill-signing ceremony for legislation, backed by Attorney General Peter Neronha, that gives state prosecutors the power to pursue consumer protection cases — whether they involve suspect work by a local dentist or national litigation over deceptive practices by a major automobile maker. Read more.

⚓ A Providence man is accused of creating a fictitious catering company that fraudulently obtained more than $831,000 in food from three food distributors. According to an FBI affidavit, the orders included lobster, sea bass, shrimp, scallops, filet mignon, ribeye steak – even wild boar. Read more.

⚓ Politics: My colleagues James Pindell writes that Biden presidency will never be the same after the fall of Afghanistan. Read more.

⚓ Business: After more than 15 years, Reebok is finally stepping out from under the shadow of Adidas. Read more.

⚓ Education: Is it really possible to have no virtual learning in schools this year? Read more.

⚓ Sports: The Red Sox/Yankees series that begins today could decide the rest of the season for both teams. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will hold their weekly media availability at 2 p.m.

⚓ I’m the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Providence’s weekly lunch event at noon at the Providence Marriott.

⚓ The Policy Lab at Brown University is holding a virtual event at noon with professor Emily Oster about her new book, “The Family Firm: A Data-Driven Guide to Better Decision Making in the Early School Years.”

⚓ On the agenda for this morning’s Rhode Island Ethics Commission meeting is a request for an advisory opinion from former state representative Stephen Ucci regarding whether he can accept an appointment to the redistricting committee even though it has been less than one year since he left the legislature.

