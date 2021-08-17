R.I. no longer has one of worst consumer protection laws

But on Tuesday, Governor Daniel J. McKee is expected to hold a bill-signing ceremony for legislation , backed by Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, that gives state prosecutors the power to pursue consumer protection cases — whether they involve suspect work by a local dentist or national litigation over deceptive practices by a major automobile maker.

In fact, the National Consumer Law Center branded Rhode Island and Michigan the “terrible two,” saying their laws were “gutted by court decisions that interpret the statute as being applicable to almost no consumer transactions.”

PROVIDENCE — For years, Rhode Island has ranked near the bottom when it comes to consumer-protection laws prohibiting “Unfair and Deceptive Acts and Practices.”

“Having that tool to stop that kind of conduct and get after it will really benefit Rhode Islanders,” Neronha told the Globe on Monday. “Too many times, we had to question our ability to take action because of this hole in the law.”

Neronha said the attorney general’s office can help residents with consumer protection issues ranging from gyms to wedding photographers. “I can see lots of places, certainly including national litigation, where this law is another tool in our toolbox,” he said.

The Rhode Island legislation clarifies “that the statute does not create a blanket exemption for anything done by an entity that is also regulated by some other law,” the National Consumer Law Center said in written testimony.

The legislation — introduced by House Deputy Speaker Charlene M. Lima, a Cranston Democrat, and Senator Stephen R. Archambault, a Smithfield Democrat — brings Rhode Island in line with the other 49 states by authorizing a $10,000 civil penalty for initial violations, the group said.

“The $10,000 figure would place Rhode Island squarely in the middle of the states: 23 states authorize civil penalties of $10,000 to $50,000 for initial violations, while 26 states plus the District of Columbia authorize less than $10,000,” the National Consumer Law Center said.

The legislation faced opposition from groups such as the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

“This allows the Attorney General to become a de facto second regulator,” the group wrote to legislators. “Actions approved by one regulator could be challenged by another regulator, leaving the regulated entity caught in a trap of conflicting and duplicative rulings.”

But Neronha said he rejects any argument that the new law is anti-business. “This is pro-business because it levels the playing field for businesses that are treating Rhode Islanders fairly and not being deceptive,” he said.

Neronha said he has been pushing for this legislation for three years. “Some version of this statute exists everywhere but here and Michigan,” he said.

He noted that in 2019, senators called for his office to investigate, separate from the state Public Utilities Commission, following a gas outage on Aquidneck Island. But his office was limited in what it could do because of the status of the law at the time, he said.

“No disrespect to the PUC, but they look at the industry differently,” Neronha said. “Our role is to be the people’s lawyer — protecting Rhode Islanders to make sure they are treated fairly.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.