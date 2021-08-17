R.I. toughens vaccine mandate for health care workers

McKee’s administration had originally said that until Oct. 1, health care workers who weren’t vaccinated would have to submit to twice-weekly testing and continue to wear a mask. But he largely avoided answering the question when asked what would happen if a health care worker at a state-licensed facility is not vaccinated after Oct. 1.

The formal regulations are more stringent than Governor Dan McKee’s administration had originally explained when they were unveiled a week ago.

PROVIDENCE — If health care workers at state-licensed facilities in Rhode Island aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 1, and they don’t have an approved exemption, they won’t be allowed in the building, according to regulations the Department of Health put out Tuesday.

Advertisement

Now the answer is clear: They won’t be able to report to work.

The regulations affect both private and public facilities licensed by the state Department of Health, including hospitals, assisted living facilities, nursing homes and even clinical laboratories.

What’s also newly clarified in the regulations: Health care providers even outside of state-licensed facilities must also be vaccinated.

That includes anyone licensed by the Department of Health to provide health care services, including podiatrists, physical therapists, emergency medical service providers or other types of physicians. And the definition of health care worker at a licensed facility sweeps in people with dietary, housekeeping, billing, and other roles that are not directly involved in patient care but might be exposed to “infectious agents.”

Failing to comply could mean administrative action against the facility, or action against a provider’s license.

Those with medical exemptions must continue to comply with the masking and testing requirements.

Any medical exemption has to be signed by a licensed physician, physician assistant or advanced practice registered nurse, and must say that the worker or provider is exempt for medical reasons in line with federal guidelines and determined as acceptable by the facility, the regulations say.

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.