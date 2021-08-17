Search suspended for man who apparently fell overboard from fishing boat off Nantucket

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 36-year-old man who is believed to have fallen overboard from a fishing boat about 70 miles off the coast of Nantucket late Sunday night.
Search efforts were called off at around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, after nearly a day and a half of scouring the ocean, Petty Officer Ryan Noel said. The man’s family has been notified.
Workers on the fishing boat Blue Wave called the Coast Guard at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday to report the man missing after he was woken up for his nighttime watch, but never reported for duty, according to Noel.
Crews called the Coast Guard after they couldn’t find him on the boat.
“They feared the worst,” said Noel.
The boat launched from New Bedford and was about 70 miles southeast of Nantucket when the man, who officials believed was not wearing a life jacket, was reported missing, according to a Tweet from the Coast Guard.
