Search suspended for man who apparently fell overboard from fishing boat off Nantucket

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 36-year-old man who is believed to have fallen overboard from a fishing boat about 70 miles off the coast of Nantucket late Sunday night.

Search efforts were called off at around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, after nearly a day and a half of scouring the ocean, Petty Officer Ryan Noel said. The man’s family has been notified.

Workers on the fishing boat Blue Wave called the Coast Guard at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday to report the man missing after he was woken up for his nighttime watch, but never reported for duty, according to Noel.