Senator Goldin stepping down to join the Biden administration

Until this month, Goldin served as campaign adviser to Family Values @ Work, helping state coalitions around the country pass paid leave laws while also advocating for a national paid family and medical leave.

On Tuesday morning submitted a resignation letter , effective immediately, saying she will join the US Labor Department’s Women’s Bureau as senior adviser.

PROVIDENCE — State Senator Gayle L. Goldin, a progressive Providence Democrat who championed abortion rights legislation and challenged the Senate leadership, is stepping down to join President Biden’s administration.

“Millions of women saw their lives completely disrupted by COVID. But even before COVID, inequities in our public policies meant many women struggle to make ends meet,” Goldin said in statement. “Over the course of my political and professional careers, I’ve focused on changing public policies to address inequity. I’m honored to bring that experience to the US Department of Labor during this critical time for our nation.”

Goldin, first elected to the Senate in 2012, had been considered a potential candidate for secretary of state in 2022, so her announcement helps Representative Gregg Amore, an East Providence Democrat, who is expected to run for the seat that term-limited Nellie M. Gorbea is vacating.

Goldin’s departure also will set up a scramble to replace her in the Senate District 3, which includes the East Side and Fox Point neighborhoods. A special election will be scheduled within 70 to 90 days.

In April, the president of the Rhode Island chapter of the National Organization for Women, Hilary Levey Friedman, announced that she was exploring a run for either the Senate seat occupied by Goldin or the House seat occupied by Representative Edith H. Ajello, a Providence Democrat. At the time, Levey Friedman make clear that she didn’t want to run against Ajello or Goldin, but she wanted to be ready in case legislative redistricting changes political borders, Goldin sought statewide office, or Ajello retired.

Goldin was a champion for the Reproductive Privacy Act that the General Assembly passed in 2019 aiming to protect abortion rights in Rhode Island in case the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

She introduced the pay equity bill that Governor Daniel J. McKee signed into law earlier this month. And she pushed for passage of Temporary Caregiver Insurance, making Rhode Island the third state to have paid family leave and the first to do so with job protection.

In November, she challenged Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, for the leadership post during a Democratic caucus. She had challenged Ruggerio’s leadership, arguing that his opposition to abortion rights legislation and his “A” rating from the National Rifle Association put him at odds with the national Democratic Party platform.

But during the caucus, both Ruggerio and Senator Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, a Warwick Democrat, held onto their positions by votes of 24 to 7, with two abstentions. Although she lost her bid to become Senate president, Goldin at the time called it “a huge victory” because the Senate set out such a progressive agenda.

Goldin graduated from McGill University and earned a master’s degree in public policy from Tufts University. She has worked as a campaign adviser to Family Values @ Work. Previously, she served as the strategic initiatives officer at the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island. She began her career in Rhode Island working at a national organization focused on increasing access to health care for the uninsured.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.