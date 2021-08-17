Sylvester Field to remain open space

The organization bought the property — described as “a cherished part of the town landscape” — from the estate of Clayton Robinson for $585,000 on July 23, and raised additional money for an endowment to maintain the site. More than 300 individuals donated, according to the statement, with a core group of 16 local volunteers raising half of the total.

The 10-acre meadow on Washington Street has been farmed since at least Colonial times and will be mowed and maintained as open space with a trail along the edge, according to a statement from the Wildlands Trust.

In the spring, Town Meeting voted to use $250,000 from its Community Preservation Act fund to buy a conservation restriction for the land, which will prevent it from being developed.

Sylvester Field is in Hanover Four Corners and was once owned by William Barstow, believed to be the first European settler in the area in the mid-1600s, according to the Hanover Historical Society. Barstow was a surveyor and a shipbuilder, and constructed the first bridge across the nearby North River. He also was the proprietor of an ordinary ― a tavern that served food — near the bridge and his shipyard.

The parcel became part of a larger farm that was acquired by the Sylvester family in the early 1800s. More recently, the land has been used to grow hay, and for several decades was grazed by cows from the Hornstra Farms dairy in Norwell.

Wildlands Trust works to preserve open space in Southeastern Massachusetts, protecting nearly 13,000 acres in 48 towns. Its holdings include Great River Preserve in Bridgewater, Brockton Audubon Preserve, the Nook in Kingston, Willow Brook Farm in Pembroke, and the Davis-Douglas Conservation Area in Plymouth.

