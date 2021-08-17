Turtle rescue underway at Butler’s Pond

The city of Quincy is spending $1.4 million to dredge an estimated 3,900 cubic yards of sediment from Butler’s Pond and build a gravel stormwater treatment area at the north end. The goal of the work, which was unanimously approved by the Quincy City Council, is to restore the pond’s natural depth, improve its water quality, and strengthen its function as a stormwater catch basin, according to a statement.

A turtle rescue effort is underway at Butler’s Pond, where volunteers are trapping the reptiles and bringing them to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth until restoration work is complete at the pond.

Advocates for the small pond, which is located behind the former Central Middle School, applauded the restoration work, but worried about its short-term effect on the pond’s extensive turtle population.

That led to the rescue plan organized by the city’s Department of Natural Resources, the New England Wildlife Center, the New England Herpetological Society, and the Friends of Butler’s Pond.

“I think it’s a great concept,” said Dr. Greg Mertz, a veterinarian at the New England Wildlife Center. “You would think taking care of a friendly neighborhood pond like that wouldn’t do damage. But I think people are beginning to understand how much damage we do just going about our business.”

Mertz said he anticipated caring for up to 65 turtles — most likely painted turtles, snapping turtles, and red-eared sliders, a non-native variety released into the wild by former pet owners. Each will be weighed, examined, and kept in a separate tub at the wildlife center for a month or two until the heavy work is done at the pond, he said.

A proposal to fill in the pond to make a playground in the 1930s led to a decade’s long dispute dubbed the “War of Butler’s Pond” as neighbors successfully fought the plan.

The pond currently is used by local schools for environmental studies, and for passive recreation.

