Worker at Holyoke Soldiers Home files federal class action lawsuit against former officials, alleging ‘inhumane conditions’ at facility

All told, the suit says, more than 80 workers contracted COVID-19 during the deadly outbreak, and management repeatedly withheld personal protective gear from staff and misrepresented the scope of the problem during correspondence with state officials.

The suit, filed Friday in US District Court in Springfield by employee Kwesi Ablordeppey, alleges the defendants “by their deplorable actions caused the employees to work in inhumane conditions. The employees watched in horror as the veterans they cared for suffered horrible deaths.”

An employee of the Holyoke Soldiers Home, where 77 elderly veterans died of COVID-19 following a series of tragic mistakes by management last year, have filed a federal class action lawsuit against five former home officials, two of whom currently face criminal charges stemming from the deaths.

The civil complaint identifies Ablordeppey as a class representative seeking to “certify a class of similarly situated individuals” who were also working at the home when the virus tore through the facility between Feb. 1 and April 1 of 2020.

The suit names former home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and Dr. David Clinton, its former medical director, as two of the defendants. Their lawyers didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Walsh and Clinton were indicted criminally in September 2020 on criminal neglect charges and have pleaded not guilty.

The criminal charges are based on what an independent investigation called the “worst decision” the facility made during the crisis: combining two dementia units into one because of a staffing shortage, putting veterans with the virus in close proximity to those who were possibly infected and those who weren’t showing signs of illness.

Ablordeppey’s lawsuit references that fatal error and alleges that two other defendants named in the civil complaint, former Chief Nursing Officer Vanessa Lauzierre and former Assistant Nursing Director Celeste Surreira, were also involved in the decision to combine the units.

No attorneys were listed in court papers Tuesday for Lauzierre and Surreira.

Quoting an independent report on the deaths, the complaint says staff “described moving the veterans as ‘total pandemonium’ ‘when hell broke loose’ and ‘a nightmare.’ One staff member, ‘felt it was like moving the concentration camp—we are moving the unknowing veterans off to die.’”

And, the complaint says, quoting from the report, “at one point during the move, Nurse Surreira pointed to the combined unit and stated: ‘All this room will be dead by tomorrow.’”

The civil filing also notes that one employee “expressed concerns about combining units to Chief of Nursing Lauziere. Chief Nurse Lauziere replied, ‘Just do your job, they are older, they are going to die anyway.’”

And Walsh in mid-March of 2020 publicly shamed employees who called out sick as the pandemic raged, the lawsuit alleges.

“Supervisor Walsh made an announcement over the loudspeaker ... [and] stated, ‘We do want to let you know that the staff that have been calling in will be penalized and there will be disciplinary action,’” the complaint says. “Mr. Walsh also made an announcement listing the names of staff members who were being written-up for calling in sick.”

The purpose of that performance, the filing says, was “to intimidate staff into believing there would be negative employment consequences for them if they called in sick to work.”

The complaint seeks damages “to the fullest extent available” for the employee plaintiffs, whom the suit says continue to battle the physical and psychological wounds of outbreak.

“Some continue to experience so-called ‘long haul’ [COVID] symptoms to this day,” the filing says. “What the employees witnessed at the Soldiers’ Home left them emotionally traumatized, and they continue to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (’PTSD’), anxiety, depression, and other serious mental health issues to this day.”

It’s not the first civil lawsuit to be filed in response to the deaths at the soldiers home.

The family of a late Korean War veteran last year sued Walsh and others, alleging that scores of residents unnecessarily died at the facility because the officials showed a “deliberate indifference” to their care.

The lawsuit was filed by the estate of Joseph Sniadach, an 84-year-old veteran who died April 27. He had moved into one of the dementia units at the facility weeks before infections quickly began to proliferate, according to the lawsuit.

The 29-page complaint charges that the state “made a promise to its citizen-soldiers” to care for them after they served their country, but failed to stem the spread of COVID-19 through the home that it said “was preventable.”

Sniadach, formerly of Hadley, was born in Poland, and moved as a young man to the United States, where he worked for Westinghouse Electric, according to his obituary. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and was an “energetic soul who easily connected with people and made friends wherever he went,” according to the lawsuit.

He had moved from New Jersey to Massachusetts to live with family in Hadley, according to the complaint. Sniadach was in good physical health but suffered from dementia, and he and his family ultimately decided “that he would be better served by living in an assisted-living facility,” records show.

He moved to the Soldiers’ Home in January 2020.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.