Chicago imposes indoor mask mandate

A vast majority of counties across the United States are experiencing either “substantial” or “high” transmission, according to the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance to recommend that everyone wear masks indoors in areas with high case numbers, regardless of their vaccination status.

The city of Chicago and the state of New Mexico will reimpose indoor mask mandates for all people older than 2 beginning Friday, an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus as case rates rise, officials said Tuesday.

Chicago, the nation’s third largest city, joins a growing list of metropolises like Los Angeles County, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco that now require masks in public indoor places. Hawaii, Louisiana, Oregon and Puerto Rico have also introduced indoor mask mandates.

And Los Angeles County said Tuesday that it would require masks be worn at large outdoor concerts and sporting events that attract more than 10,000 people.

Though cases have risen eightfold in Cook County, where Chicago is, since early July, when fewer than 100 cases were being reported most days, the outlook remains far better than in much of the rest of the country. On a per capita basis, Cook County is averaging fewer than half as many new cases as the country as a whole. An average of 17 cases per 100,000 residents are emerging each day in Cook County, compared to 43 cases per 100,000 people nationally and 138 cases per 100,000 people in Florida.

New York City, which began requiring proof of at least one vaccine dose Tuesday to engage in many indoor activities, has not mandated masks indoors for vaccinated people — only recommended them. The mayor has said the city’s focus is on vaccinating the greatest share of its population possible.

Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s health commissioner, said at a news conference that she was watching how the vaccine requirements played out, but that the city would have to be at “much higher risk” before she would put a vaccine mandate in place. Masks are recommended in some counties in Illinois and mandated in all public schools, and Chicago recently introduced strict vaccine rules for teachers.

Chicago’s new mask mandate applies to all people, regardless of their vaccination status, and covers all indoor public settings, including bars and restaurants, clubs and common areas of residential buildings, according to the city’s Department of Health. Masks are still required on public transportation, in schools, and in health care, correctional and congregate living settings.

Masks are not required outdoors, though they are recommended for unvaccinated individuals in crowded settings, and can be removed for eating and drinking, and for activities like a facial or shave at a salon or barber shop. They are not required in work places that are not open to the public, if employees’ jobs do not require them to move around and they can maintain at least 6 feet of separation from others.

The city’s recent rise in cases did not appear tied to any large events, like Lollapalooza, a four-day music festival that drew hundreds of thousands of people earlier this month, Arwady said. The mandate was put in place because the city’s daily average of new reported cases rose to more than 400 a day, and it will revert to a recommendation when average new cases drop below 400 for an extended period, she said.

“I don’t expect that this will be an indefinite, forever mask requirement,” Arwady said.

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday that masks would be required in all public indoor settings, regardless of a person’s vaccination status, from Friday through at least Sept. 15, announced Tuesday.

Starting in May 2020, New Mexico required people in public spaces to wear a mask, but dropped it about a year later for people who were fully vaccinated, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

In recent weeks the number of new cases in the state has steadily risen. “This surge is a terrifying indicator of moving absolutely in the wrong direction,” Lujan Grisham said at a news conference.

Lujan Grisham also announced that teachers and all workers at public, private and charter schools in the state would have to be vaccinated or face regular testing. This mandate goes into effect Monday.

The rise in infections has led a large number of COVID-19 patients to be hospitalized, she said. Two weeks ago, there were 180 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New Mexico; on Tuesday, that figure was 341, and expected to climb, she added.

“We’re in a terrible place for health care services and for protecting our health care workers,” Lujan Grisham said.

Requiring masks has become a hot-button political issue, and Republican governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have forbidden local governments and school districts in their states from imposing mask mandates.

That has not stopped districts in those states from trying, and legal battles about the requirements are still playing out.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.