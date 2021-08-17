Democrats unveil plan to update landmark voting law

The bill, introduced by Representative Terri Sewell of Alabama, seeks to restore a key provision of the federal law that compelled states with a history of discrimination to undergo a federal review of changes to voting and elections. The Supreme Court set aside the formula that decided which jurisdictions were subject to the requirement in a 2013 decision and weakened the law further in a ruling this summer.

ATLANTA — House Democrats on Tuesday put forward a new proposal to update the landmark Voting Rights Act, seeking against long odds to revive the civil rights-era legislation that once served as a barrier against discriminatory voting laws.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, pledged to move quickly and said Democrats plan to pass the bill when the House returns next week.

“With the attack on the franchise escalating and states beginning the process of redistricting, we must act,” Pelosi said in a statement.

The push comes as several Republican-led states have passed laws tightening rules around voting, particularly mail ballots. Democrats have sounded the alarm about the new rules on voting, comparing the impact on minorities to the disenfranchisement of Jim Crow laws, but have struggled to unite behind a strategy to overcome near-unanimous Republican opposition in the Senate.

The new House bill is named after Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year.

Sewell announced the introduction of the bill in front of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where Lewis was beaten during a civil rights march in 1965. The Voting Rights Act was signed into law a few months later.

“We’re not looking to punish or penalize anyone. This is about restoring equal access to the ballot box. It’s about ensuring that Americans know their vote counts and their vote will count at the ballot box,” Sewell said.

A more sweeping companion bill pushed by Democrats, known as the For the People Act, has stalled in the Senate amid Republican opposition and disagreement among Democrats about whether to change procedural rules in the evenly divided Senate to get it passed.

Democrats have argued both bills are needed to safeguard access to the ballot. They emphasize that the update to the Voting Rights Act would not apply to voting changes already made by the states. The For the People Act, on the other hand, would create minimum voting standards, such as same-day and automatic voter registration, early voting, and no-excuse absentee voting. The bill would also change various campaign finance and ethics laws.

Senate Democrats have pledged to take up that more expansive bill when they return next month as the first order of business, though it is unclear how they can maneuver around GOP opposition.

Voting rights groups have been putting pressure on Democrats to eliminate or change the filibuster rules in the Senate, which requires 60 votes to proceed with most legislation. Republicans are broadly opposed to the bills, leaving Democrats well short of the needed support to advance them in the 50-50 Senate.

At least two Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have said they oppose eliminating the filibuster though discussions are ongoing about potential changes to the rules.

In Georgia, one of the states with updated voting rules, the State Board of Elections plans to appoint a review panel this week as part of a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county under a provision in its new election law.

Republican lawmakers cited the new law when they asked the state board last month to appoint the performance review board to investigate Fulton County’s handling of elections. The board plans to appoint the panel during its meeting Wednesday.

The heavily Democratic county includes most of the city of Atlanta and is home to about 11 percent of the state’s active registered voters. Former president Trump fixated on the county after his narrow loss last year in Georgia, pushing unfounded claims of fraud as evidence the election was stolen from him.

The GOP lawmakers seeking the review say they are concerned about sloppiness in the administration of the county’s elections and want a review board to assess whether local officials have been complying with state voting laws and regulations.

Democrats and voting rights activists have said the new takeover provision in state law leaves the door open for political interference in the electoral process and could allow suppression of votes. They’ve said the county conducted a successful election last year and the review is unnecessary.

Under the new law, lawmakers who represent a given county may request a review of local election officials, defined in the law as the election superintendent. In Fulton County, that’s the county board of registration and elections.

Fulton County has a long history of election problems and has been a favorite punching bag for Republicans. The county’s primary election last year was marred by problems, including hourslong lines and absentee ballots that were requested and never received.

An independent monitor was appointed as part of a consent order reached entered into by the county and the State Election Board.

That monitor, Carter Jones, observed Fulton County’s election processes from October through January. He wrote that he witnessed “sloppy processes” and “systemic disorganization” but did not see “any illegality, fraud or intentional malfeasance.” He concluded major changes and a managerial shakeup were needed.