Georgia will increase hospital funding amid COVID surge

With coronavirus cases surging across Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday announced plans to spend more than $125 million to add staff and increase capacity at hospitals.

Kemp is not requiring state workers to be vaccinated, nor is he requiring that people wear masks in public spaces, indoors or in schools to help stop the spread of the virus.

The governor’s announcement came after the Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 14,000 coronavirus cases over the weekend and as hospitalization rates continued to rise. Georgia is averaging more than 5,700 new cases a day, its highest since February, and hospitalizations have risen to more than 4,400 per day, according to New York Times data.