Nearly two-thirds of Americans support state or local mask mandates, poll shows

By Derek Hawkins, Adela Suliman and Bryan Pietsch The Washington Post,Updated August 17, 2021, 36 minutes ago
Students and parents gather outside the Governor's Mansion to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to drop his opposition to public school mask mandates, Monday.
Students and parents gather outside the Governor's Mansion to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to drop his opposition to public school mask mandates, Monday.Eric Gay/Associated Press

As debate over public health mandates simmers around the country, new polling shows nearly 2 out of every 3 Americans say they support their state or local government requiring masks in all public places to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that 64% of Americans overall favored such requirements, compared with 35% who said they were opposed. Support for masking was even stronger when it came to requiring face coverings at school. Pollsters found that 69% of Americans were supportive of requiring teachers, students and administrators to wear masks.

Nationwide, more than 900,000 new coronavirus cases were reported last week, the most in a single week since January, when infections were soaring and few Americans were vaccinated. To help control the surge driven by the fast-moving delta variant, the Biden administration is expected to announce that most vaccinated Americans will need coronavirus booster shots.

