Nearly two-thirds of Americans support state or local mask mandates, poll shows

As debate over public health mandates simmers around the country, new polling shows nearly 2 out of every 3 Americans say they support their state or local government requiring masks in all public places to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that 64% of Americans overall favored such requirements, compared with 35% who said they were opposed. Support for masking was even stronger when it came to requiring face coverings at school. Pollsters found that 69% of Americans were supportive of requiring teachers, students and administrators to wear masks.
Nationwide, more than 900,000 new coronavirus cases were reported last week, the most in a single week since January, when infections were soaring and few Americans were vaccinated. To help control the surge driven by the fast-moving delta variant, the Biden administration is expected to announce that most vaccinated Americans will need coronavirus booster shots.
