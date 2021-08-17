Nearly two-thirds of Americans support state or local mask mandates, poll shows

As debate over public health mandates simmers around the country, new polling shows nearly 2 out of every 3 Americans say they support their state or local government requiring masks in all public places to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that 64% of Americans overall favored such requirements, compared with 35% who said they were opposed. Support for masking was even stronger when it came to requiring face coverings at school. Pollsters found that 69% of Americans were supportive of requiring teachers, students and administrators to wear masks.