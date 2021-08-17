NIH director explains why health officials will press for a COVID booster shot: The Delta variant and concerning data from Israel

“In the Israeli data, the people who got immunized in January are the ones that are now having more breakthrough cases,” Collins said. “Mostly, of course, these are symptomatic, but not serious. But you’re starting to see a little bit of a trend toward some of those requiring hospitalization.”

In an interview on the The Hugh Hewitt Show, Dr. Francis Collins, pointed to data that show people in Israel who were vaccinated in earlier months of the country’s vaccination campaign are now getting infected with the virus at higher rates than other immunized people, with some even requiring hospitalization.

Data from Israel that show the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines wanes over time is contributing to the decision by federal health officials to recommend an additional shot, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Tuesday.

Collins said the United States is starting to see “the same thing” in terms of waning protection from vaccines.

“Right now, it’s still as if our vaccine protection is working really well,” Collins said. “But we don’t want to wait until it’s too late. So that’s why we’re looking at the data. The CDC has at least four or five different cohorts they’re watching.”

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that the Biden administration is expected to recommend this week that all Americans receive a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose eight months after their second shot.

The New York Times reported that the recommendation will apply to people who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and they expect that those who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine will also need an additional shot, but they are waiting for the results of the company’s two-dose clinical trial.

“It does look as if boosters are going to be a good idea,” Collins said. “But if you start boosting with the people who got their vaccines earliest, you’re going to end up vaccinating particularly the nursing homes, the health care providers, the elderly, because they’re the ones who got doses first.”

Collins said that decision is being driven by waning immunity highlighted by the Israeli data and the highly transmissible Delta variant, which has caused a rise in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country, largely in areas with lower vaccination rates.

The Delta variant makes up the vast majority of COVID-19 cases in the country and more than 84 percent of cases in Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New data out of Israel, posted to the government’s website on Monday, suggests that for people 65 and older who got their second shots of the Pfizer vaccine in January, the vaccine is now about 55 percent effective against severe COVID-19.

Israel’s prime minister announced last month that the country would offer booster shots to people 60 and older who have already been vaccinated after researchers found a drop in efficacy against infection, though the shot remained highly effective in preventing severe disease.

Collins also explained why public health officials will recommend people receive the booster months after they have been vaccinated.

“You probably do want to wait at least six months after your initial immunization to give that immune system a chance to mature the diversity of antibodies that it can produce, and then you hit it with the booster,” Collins said. “So if somebody just got their primary immunization, you know, a couple of months ago, I don’t think this is the right moment for that booster. That will not give them the same effect.”

It will also be recommended that people receiving a booster get one from the same manufacturer that they were initially vaccinated with, Collins said. But if they are unable to get the same vaccine, the other is acceptable, he said, noting that guidance is similar to the CDC’s recommendation last week that immunocompromised people get a third dose.

“Ideally, you want to stick with the same one, because that’s where we have the data,” Collins said. “Again, I’d feel more comfortable as a scientist fixing our plans on real data, and that means sticking to the same kind of vaccine that you got to begin with. But obviously, there will be situations, rare ones, I guess, where people will feel the need to switch over.”

Collins added that “we’ve got to figure out about J&J as well.”

“I recognize, however, that J&J doses didn’t start being given to people until April, so those folks are not quite as far down the curve of potential waning of efficacy as the people who got immunized back in January and February with the mRNA vaccines,” Collins said.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use in late February, and shots began to be administered in early March.

