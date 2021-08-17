As of Aug. 14, Mass. reports 124 breakthrough COVID-19 case deaths, 0.003 percent of all fully vaccinated people

As of Saturday, 124 people in Massachusetts who had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus had died from the disease, the Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

The department said in its latest weekly update that the deaths accounted for 0.003 percent of 4,388,111 fully vaccinated people as of that day.

The department also said there had been 12,641 cases among the group, or 0.29 percent of the total, and 496 hospitalizations, or 0.01 percent.