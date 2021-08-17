Assessing the Afghanistan damage

Hundreds of people run alongside a US Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16. Thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and fell to their death.

That will spell the difference between the immediate debacle and a longer-term humanitarian disaster.

In the wake of the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan, the images from the Kabul airport have been heart-breaking and horrifying. We’re left to hope, against strong odds, that the aftermath won’t be worse. That is, that there won’t be a bloodbath of vengeance or a reimposition of a medieval, misogynistic, education-and-opportunity-denying Islamic fundamentalism on the girls and women of Afghanistan.

Those two time horizons are vital distinctions in assessing responsibility here in the United States. In the short term, this lands squarely in the lap of President Biden and his team.

But Biden doesn’t own the long-term consequences of the US withdrawal. Viewed against that horizon, the collapse of our client state may well have been inevitable absent a large and enduring American military presence there.

No surprise, then, that in his Monday speech, Biden attempted to shift the nation’s focus from the short-term to the long-term, to argue that, at best, all the United States could have accomplished by staying was to kick the when-to-leave Afghanistan can down the road.

As to the near term, Biden tried to have it both ways.

“I am president of the United States of America and the buck stops with me,” he declared. But that formalistic formulation aside, what Biden offered wasn’t a mea culpa but a they-a culpa. He deflected blame onto everyone from Donald Trump to now departed Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani to that country’s prefer-flight-to-fight military, to the very Afghan civilian allies the United States is now making a hectic effort to evacuate. How efforts go to evacuate the remaining Americans in Afghanistan as well as that sizable group of Afghans will matter hugely as the administration tries to mitigate the immediate damage.

In particular, Biden tried to shift responsibility onto his predecessor, noting, rightly, that Trump had negotiated the agreement for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Still Biden wasn’t required to carry out either the framework or timeline of Trump’s agreement. This happened on his watch and after his repeated assurance that we wouldn’t see this kind of rout. This withdrawal wouldn’t be Saigon all over again, we were told.

Instead, it was Saigon squared.

At very least, discipline, patience, and forbearance should have dictated that the US withdrawal be delayed until we had evacuated the thousands of Afghan citizens who put their lives on the line to aid us in our efforts.

Now, as to the probable political effects. In the near term, the damage to the Biden administration will come over competence, where Team Biden has been found severely wanting here. This fiasco has left a president and team supposedly well-practiced at foreign policy looking like rank amateurs, making the very sort of rookie mistake against which their experience was supposed to ensure.

But at its core, Biden’s withdrawal decision doesn’t represent a partisan policy difference. Indeed, in June, Trump had boasted that he set in motion a withdrawal process that “they couldn’t stop.” It’s hard to blame Biden for the extended consequence of a withdrawal policy on which both parties concurred.

There’s an overarching lesson for policymakers here. Some post-war American military deployments, such as those in Germany (35,000 troops,) Japan (55,000), and South Korea (28,500), are apparently so established and casualty-free that they go almost unnoticed in the American mind. But in places where attacks and fighting continue despite US forces, the American public’s democratic patience isn’t sufficient to maintain a similarly extended presence. After two decades, the American public had lost faith in the Afghanistan project — and with it went support for keeping US forces there.

That is not an excuse for the administration’s short-range failure, but rather the acknowledgment of a critical reality. This country didn’t and doesn’t have the appetite for the kind of commitment required to prop up a dysfunctional client state over the long haul.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.