Boston is getting vaccinated, but there is much more work to do

I got the vaccine shot in my first week in office to send a message that the vaccine is safe and effective. We successfully boosted vaccination rates across the city by partnering with trusted community-based organizations. We launched the Hope Campaign, a multilingual public awareness campaign to encourage residents to get the vaccine. We deployed mobile vaccination efforts to meet residents where they are, with a particular focus on communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

Boston is one of the most vaccinated big cities in America. That did not happen by accident. When I took over the job of mayor earlier this year, we moved quickly to ensure we were following the science and doing everything possible to get COVID-19 vaccines in the arms of people in every neighborhood in the city.

We are seeing positive results from our efforts. More than 400,000 eligible Boston residents are fully vaccinated and nearly 68 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. While the Delta variant has driven an increase in cases across the nation over the past few weeks, our hospital capacity remains strong compared to the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

But there is still much more work to do, which is why we are continuing to drive vaccine access and information with targeted, citywide outreach. It’s why we are knocking on the doors of our neighbors to build trust and expand access to life-saving vaccines. It’s why I as mayor invested millions in the Vaccine Equity Grant Initiative to boost vaccinations in communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. This funding is breaking down barriers to access by targeting specific racial and ethnic communities where additional vaccination support is needed.

But make no mistake, as we work to get vaccination rates up, I will also do everything I can to protect residents from this dangerous virus. It’s why even when the state was ready to open in the spring, we watched the data and announced that we would be three weeks behind the state, until certain benchmarks were met. That announcement was met with much criticism, but it was the right thing to do.

To protect children and teachers, Boston was one of the first communities in the country to implement a mask mandate for schools — announcing it three weeks ago. Our mask mandate is consistent with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. As a mother, grandmother, and long-time education advocate, I wanted to ensure that our children and our teachers have a safe environment to learn, particularly after what they have gone through during the past 18 months. Getting children back into the classroom is an important step in our recovery from the pandemic.

Last week I announced a vaccine mandate for all city workers. I am proud to have worked collaboratively with many of our municipal unions to develop this mandate. Instead of unilaterally announcing a vaccine mandate, we took a worker-centered approach that will protect city employees and the residents who interact with them daily. Announcing a vaccine mandate may be great for headlines, but delivering one is what will save lives. And while there may still be limited resistance from some employees, it is important that the city lead by example. We need to show as well as tell those who are vaccine-hesitant that vaccination is the best way to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities from this deadly virus.

As the first woman and first Black mayor of Boston, I bring to the job a very different set of life experiences than my predecessors. It’s why I am so determined to ensure that our vaccination and public health policies are implemented with fairness and equity — 40 percent of East Boston residents, and nearly 60 percent of Mattapan residents are not yet vaccinated. Instead of shutting out those neighbors, who are disproportionately poor people of color, we must build trust so we can expand access to life-saving vaccines. That means considering the impacts of our policy decisions on the diverse needs of residents. It also means using the trust we are building, and the direct outreach programs we have implemented, to aggressively raise vaccination rates in these communities.

Finally, I want to urge every Bostonian to get vaccinated and if you know someone who isn’t vaccinated, urge them to do so. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the Delta variant. Have the difficult conversations with your family, friends and neighbors, because a push from someone close could save a life.

We are in this together, Boston — and we will get through this together. We will do that by always following the science and the data so that we can best protect the health and safety of every resident of our great city.

Kim Janey is the acting mayor of Boston.