Celtics create $17.1 million trade exception with sign-and-trade deal sending Evan Fournier to Knicks

The Celtics and Knicks on Tuesday agreed to a sign-and-trade involving Evan Fournier, with Boston also sending New York two 2023 second-round picks in the deal.

According to a league source, the Celtics created a $17.1 million trade exception with the trade. The source said Boston is sending the Knicks the top-55-protected second-round pick it previously acquired from Charlotte, as well as the worst pick among the Thunder and Wizards’ second-round choices, or the better of the Heat and Mavericks’ second-round choices, if it is worse than the Oklahoma City and Washington picks. The Celtics will also receive cash from the Knicks, according to the source.