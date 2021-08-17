Celtics to open against Knicks Oct. 20; will face the Bucks on Christmas

The Celtics will visit the defending NBA-champion Milwaukee Bucks at 2:30 p.m. on Christmas, one of five games on the biggest day of the league’s regular-season calendar. Boston will also be spotlighted in the season’s opening week, facing the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20.

Milwaukee surged to the NBA title this season behind two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, defeating the Suns in the Finals. After the Celtics lost to the Nets in a five-game opening-round playoff series, Milwaukee toppled Brooklyn in a seven-game series to reach the conference finals, where it then defeated the Hawks.