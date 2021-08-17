Games 121 and 122: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and pregame notes

The Sox are 10-3 against New York this season, but their swoon at the beginning of the month has left them with just a one-game lead over the Yankees in the loss column. Here are the standings .

After sweeping the Orioles and getting a day off, the Red Sox hit the road for a three-game series with the Yankees, beginning with today’s doubleheader.

RED SOX (69-51): Game 1: Hernández 2B, Renfroe CF, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Martinez RF, Schwarber DH, Vázquez C, Verdugo LF, Dalbec 1B.

Pitching: Game 1: RHP Tanner Houck (0-3, 2.93 ERA). Game 2: RHP Nate Eovaldi (10-7, 3.92 ERA)

YANKEES (66-52): Game 1: LeMahieu 2B, Gardner CF, Judge RF, Gallo DH, Voit 1B, Odor 3B, Sanchez C, Wade LF, Velazquez SS.

Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.69 ERA) Game 2: RHP Luis Gil (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Time: Game 1: 1:05 p.m. Game 2: 7:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Jonathan Araúz 0-1, Xander Bogaerts 10-22, Bobby Dalbec 1-6, Rafael Devers 3-15, Kiké Hernández 0-6, J.D. Martinez 1-15, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Hunter Renfroe 3-8, Travis Shaw 1-4, Alex Verdugo 2-13, Christian Vázquez 5-14

Yankees vs. Houck: Brett Gardner 0-5, DJ LeMahieu 0-5, Rougned Odor 1-3, Giancarlo Stanton 0-4, Luke Voit 0-2, Tyler Wade 2-3

Stat of the day: In their last seven games, the Red Sox are batting .329 with 12 home runs and a .991 OPS.

Notes: Martinez enters the series with 11 RBIs in his past six games while Devers has seven homers and 17 RBIs in the 24 games since the Red Sox’ last trip to New York. … Houck is 1-0 and has allowed only two unearned runs in 13⅔ innings in his three career games (two starts) against New York. … Eovaldi is 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA in four starts against the Yankees this season and 3-2 with a 2.81 ERA in 13 career games (10 starts) against New York. … Montgomery is coming off the COVID-19 injured list. He is 1-0 with an 0.57 ERA in his past three outings, and 1-2 with a 3.72 ERA in nine career starts against the Red Sox. … Gil is making his third career start.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.