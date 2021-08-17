Joel Embiid signs $196 million extension with 76ers

The Detroit Pistons signed Luka Garza and Chris Smith to two-way contracts. Detroit selected Garza, the AP national player of the year, with the No. 52 overall pick in the draft. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound center played well for the Pistons during the NBA Summer League, averaging 15 points and 9.6 rebounds. He averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds last season at Iowa. The team signed Smith as an undrafted free agent, giving a player an opportunity after having a season-ending knee surgery last year at UCLA. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in eight games last season. Smith averaged eight points over four seasons with the Bruins.

The Philadelphia 76ers have kept their trust in Joel Embiid. They signed the All-Star center to a multiyear contract that a person familiar with the situation said was a four-year, $196 million extension, taking Embiid through the 2026-27 season. The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season to Denver’s Nikola Jokic and led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks. The Sixers tweeted a photo of Embiid and team owner Josh Harris with the contract and the caption, “@joelembiid isn’t going anywhere.” Embiid averaged of 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season and became eligible for the NBA’s super-max extension. Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick out of Kansas in the 2014 draft, tore cartilage in his right knee during the playoffs. He played through the injury and has emerged as Philadelphia’s franchise player. “It just felt like this was going to be our year,” Embiid said after the Sixers were eliminated in Game 7. “If there’s one thing I want to say, I gave everything I had. It’s not easy, especially when something always happens at the wrong time. I was ready, this whole playoffs, to just come in and dominate and do what I had to do. The meniscus happened.” His new deal will start in 2023-24. Embiid and the 76ers signed a $148 million, five-year extension that kicked in with the 2018-19 season.

HOCKEY

Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL. The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season after the board of governors unanimously approved the move, according to a person with knowledge of a memo sent this week. The NHL added helmet ads last season, which largely allowed teams to make sponsors whole during the pandemic for previously negotiated agreements. League officials, including Commissioner Gary Bettman, had said the next step of going to jersey ads would have to be at a value that’s worthwhile in hockey, a sport that has long prioritized the front of the “sweater.” Sportico first reported the addition of jersey ads, saying they can be up to 3.5x3 inches. The New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, and Nashville Predators were the first teams to unveil helmet ads last December. Each struck a deal done with the company that sponsors the naming rights for its arena. The NBA began selling jersey sponsorships in 2017-18, when Nike became the league’s official apparel company. The program has brought in well over $150 million in revenue.

SOCCER

Real Madrid coach rules out Cristiano Ronaldo return, player breaks silence

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti ruled out a potential return for star Cristiano Ronaldo, the Spanish club's record goalscorer. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti ruled out the possibility of the club re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who later addressed rumors about his future by saying his chapter with the Spanish powerhouse “has been written.” Ancelotti, who coached Ronaldo in his first stint as manager of the Spanish club between 2013-15, praised the Portugal forward but dismissed reports that Madrid wants him back. “Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect,” Ancelotti said on Twitter. “I have never considered signing him. We are looking toward the future.” The 36-year-old Ronaldo is under contract with Juventus through next June, but Spanish media has speculated about a return to Madrid, where he thrived from 2009-18. “Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position,” Ronaldo said on a lengthy post on Instagram accompanied by a photo of himself making a silence gesture, with a finger in front of his face. “More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumors, as well as to their players and staff,” he said. “My story at Real Madrid has been written ... I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.”