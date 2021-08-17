No rest for the weary as Revolution look to continue winning ways against D.C. United

“It’s been a tough grind, but I think this week is really going to be challenging,” coach Bruce Arena said. “Certainly we have good spirit with our team right now. We know it’s a rough stretch and different players get to play, but everyone has confidence because we’ve been successful.”

But luckily for New England, momentum is surging. The Supporters’ Shield leaders bring a seven-match unbeaten streak into another two-game week that kicks off Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium against D.C. United.

It’s been a grueling stretch of late for the Revolution, playing seven matches — four of them on the road — over the last four weeks.

The Revolution (13-3-4, 43 points) have stretched their lead to 6 points in the Supporters’ Shield race over Kansas City, and sit 12 points ahead of New York City FC and Nashville in the Eastern Conference.

New England has gone 2-0-1 with star midfielder Carles Gil sidelined with a muscle injury, most recently defeating Toronto FC, 2-1, on Saturday. An array of players have stepped up. Tajon Buchanan and Matt Polster have scored in recent games, while Gustavo Bou tallied the winning strike in each of the last two games.

The Revolution still feel they haven’t hit their full stride yet, but they keep finding ways to pull out 3 points.

“Like the last game in Toronto, we didn’t play a good way of football and we still win,” said midfielder Arnor Traustason. “Those results are falling with us, and it’s just keep the momentum going and focus on the next game.”

D.C. United (8-8-3) has turned its season around after a 1-5-1 start, rattling off a five-match unbeaten streak before falling to Nashville, 5-2, on Sunday. D.C. ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 29 goals and the Revolution defense will have their hands full with star striker Ola Kamara, who has 11 goals in 13 games.

This will be the teams’ second of three meetings this season. New England won the first, 1-0, April 24 at Gillette Stadium.

“D.C. United is a really good team,” defender DeJuan Jones said. “We’re both off short rest, so it’s going to be a battle for 90 minutes. We know they’re going to come in flying with a lot of energy and they’re going to press us a lot. They do a good job finding space in between the midfield and defense and they’re good on the counterattack.”

The Revolution will cap the busy stretch by hosting Cincinnati Saturday night before a much-needed week off.

Jones said the character of the group has been the key to the recent success.

“Our individuals, we are a strong group, and if we take the loss will try to correct it right away,” said Jones. “Especially the losses, we learn from them a lot. And even our wins, there’s a lot to learn and we watch film and do the work as a team.