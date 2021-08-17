Philadelphia is truly the city of brotherly love for Patriots running back Sony Michel

“It’s cool,” Sony said Tuesday after the second session. “It’s a cool experience to see how hard my brother has worked to get to this level, how hard I worked to get to this level.”

Wide receiver Marken Michel , older brother of Patriots running back Sony Michel , had been claimed off waivers by the Eagles. The transaction meant that Marken and Sony would get to reunite this week during joint practices.

Because both are offensive players, working on different fields, their interactions have largely been limited to chatting before practice. On Monday, the two could not stop grinning when they greeted each other. Sony’s fellow Patriots running backs — Brandon Bolden, James White, and Damien Harris — stopped by to say hello, too.

“This made my year,” Marken said.

There is a two-year age gap between the pair, and they share a close relationship.

“We’re able to push each other,” Sony said. “We always work out with each other in the offseason. Aside from being away from each other and being on different teams, we’re able to support each other.”

Marken, who went undrafted out of UMass in 2016, has followed a different path to the NFL than Sony, who was drafted out of Georgia in the first round in 2018.

Marken signed with the Vikings as an undrafted rookie but was released at the conclusion of training camp. He then signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, where he spent two seasons, finishing with 72 receptions for 1,215 yards, including 394 after the catch, and eight touchdowns.

In January 2019, Marken returned to the NFL, signing with the Eagles, but he was released at the end of camp. He joined Philadelphia’s practice squad but was later waived.

In August 2020, Marken signed with the Panthers and spent all of last season on their practice squad. He made his NFL debut in Week 8, playing all of his snaps on special teams. He saw action again in Week 14, maintaining his role on special teams but also earning a few offensive snaps.

The Panthers waived Marken last week, paving the way for the 28-year-old to return to the Eagles. He’s considered a long shot to make the roster, but perhaps there’s a spot for him on the practice squad.

Sony, meanwhile, could find himself on the outside looking in as a member of perhaps the deepest position group on New England’s roster. The Patriots have Harris, White, Bolden, Rhamondre Stevenson, and J.J. Taylor available at running back, and accommodating all six on the 53-man roster will be a tough task.

The Patriots declined Michel’s fifth-year option earlier this offseason, which means he’ll become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the season.

Michel appeared in nine games last season, rushing for 449 yards and one touchdown on 79 carries. He missed a considerable stretch on injured reserve (quadriceps) but had a strong finish with Harris sidelined for the final three games.

Last man standing

Devin Asiasi got extra reps at Tuesday’s practice as the Patriots’ lone tight end.

Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry were present but did not participate, as Smith is recovering from an ankle injury and Henry a shoulder injury. Matt LaCosse, who left Monday’s practice early after taking a big hit, and Troy Fumagalli were absent. Later in the day, Fumagalli was released with an injury designation.

“We’ve got a couple of guys down,” Asiasi said. “Just got to step up and play my role, knowing what I got to do out there, knowing I’ve got to execute.”

Asiasi missed the beginning of camp after testing positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. He said Tuesday he is “feeling better” and working to restore his conditioning. Since returning, Asiasi has prioritized hydration and rest more than usual.

“Being locked up in my apartment for a week and a half, that kind of puts a toll on my body,” he said. “Since I wasn’t getting any work in, any conditioning, because I couldn’t go anywhere, that played a big part of it. Coming out here, you know, not having a week to kind of get into everything like everybody else had, I just had to string myself along and catch up as I could.”

Silence is golden

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said he hasn’t heard much from recently retired Julian Edelman, but noted that could be a good thing. Said Meyers: “When he’s talking to you, you might have messed up. I think we’ve been on good terms since I haven’t.” … Rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore was bubbling with excitement about getting to practice in his hometown and in front of a couple of his brothers. Said Barmore, who grew up watching the Eagles: “Born and raised from North Philadelphia, man. Thirty minutes away from here.” … Former Boston College defensive end Mike Mamula was on hand for practice. Mamula, who was drafted No. 7 overall by the Eagles in 1995, played five NFL seasons, all with Philadelphia.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.