Red Sox bullpen falters as they lose to Yankees in first game of doubleheader

The defeat left the Sox just one game ahead of the Yankees for the second wild-card spot, and tied with their New York rivals in the loss column.

On Tuesday afternoon, in the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Yankees, the Red Sox stood eight outs from an impressive come-from-behind seven-inning victory. Instead, for the third time in eight games against divisional opponents, their relief corps fell apart, resulting in a 5-3 loss.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox’ path to October is characterized by increasingly rocky terrain, a development that owes in no small part to the fissures opening in their bullpen.

Garrett Whitlock, arguably the team’s most reliable bullpen contributor this year, was summoned to preserve a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. The request went unfulfilled.

Whitlock struck out D.J. LeMahieu on a slider to open the inning, but then lost the strike zone, issuing back-to-back walks to Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge. Red Sox manager Alex Cora then pulled Whitlock, preferring a left-on-left matchup of Josh Taylor against Joey Gallo — a hitter who struggles to make contact against sliders from lefties but does not chase such offerings out of the zone.

Taylor threw Gallo nothing but sliders — but four of the six were off the plate, as Gallo accepted his free pass. The one-out walk loaded the bases, setting the stage for Luke Voit to flare a broken-bat, two-run single to center, just over the glove of diving second baseman Kiké Hernández. The hit put the Yankees ahead, 4-3, a lead that quickly grew when pinch hitter Giancarlo Stanton rocketed a run-scoring single to center.

Stanton’s hit ended Taylor’s trek through the fifth. Whitlock (4-2) and Taylor faced a combined six hitters, allowing three runs while retiring one and walking three. Whitlock was charged with the loss (the fourth by the Sox bullpen in 10 games) while Taylor got dinged with a blown save, the third from a Sox reliever in the last eight contests.

Their struggles undid what looked like an impressive Red Sox comeback effort.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, capitalizing on the command struggles of Red Sox starter Tanner Houck. Though the righthander didn’t issue any walks, his slider lacked its signature snap over the plate, effectively reducing him to throwing nothing but fastballs.

The rally started when Houck’s slider grazed the elbow of Voit with one out. A pair of singles on fastballs sandwiched around a lineout loaded the bases with two outs for Yankees 9-hole hitter Andrew Velazquez.

As sirens blared at Yankee Stadium, pitching coach Dave Bush jogged to the mound to consult with Houck. Velazquez entered the game having gone 2 for 16 with no walks and five strikeouts this year. But the Sox have fared poorly of late against hitters at the bottom of the order.

Entering Tuesday, the Sox had yielded a .269/.333/.438 line to 9-hole hitters. (The MLB average for No. 9 hitters — not including pitchers — was .220/.293/.354.) Those marks soon got worse, as Velazquez jumped on a fastball down the middle for a two-out, two-run single that put the Yankees ahead, 2-0.

But the Sox quickly struck back in the third. Bobby Dalbec delivered a one-out single, and Hernández fought back from an 0-and-2 count to earn a seven-pitch walk against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery. A comebacker put runners on second and third with two outs, bringing Xander Bogaerts to the plate.

Bogaerts had struggled badly with runners in scoring position in July and August, but started to pull out of the funk against the Rays and Orioles at Fenway last week. Against Montgomery, he fell behind, 0-and-2, on a pair of curveballs, but then was gifted a fastball down the middle. Bogaerts laced it to left for a game-tying single. (He was thrown out straying from first for the final out of the inning.)

Houck rebounded with a pair of scoreless innings, allowing the Sox to take the lead when Christian Vázquez — who’d gone 127 plate appearances without a home run — blasted a Montgomery pitch off the facade of the second deck in left for a 3-2 lead.

Yet with Houck leaving the game after four innings and 18 batters (the fourth time in his last five starts he hasn’t been permitted to face an opposing leadoff hitter for a third time), that moment of promise proved fleeting thanks to the struggles of Whitlock and Taylor in the bottom of the inning.

The Sox threatened in the seventh (and final) inning against Yankees righthander Jonathan Loaisiga, loading the bases with three straight singles to open the inning. But pinch hitter Travis Shaw lined out to shallow left, and Hernández and Hunter Renfroe both struck out as the Sox stranded all three runners.

The teams return to the field at 7:05 p.m., with the Yankees in position to tie the Sox in the standings.

