Red Sox returnee Travis Shaw says he is excited about getting ‘second life’ here

“When it got down to the wire, I just assumed that I was going to clear,” he said. “And then I got the call at 1 o’clock [Sunday] saying that Boston claimed me and here we are.”

The Brewers designated the 31-year-old infielder for assignment and placed him on waivers Friday, a decision made after a rehab assignment for a shoulder injury. Shaw performed well at Triple A Nashville (.273/.415/.485, two homers in 11 games) but after hitting .191/.279/.337 in 56 games for Milwaukee, the veteran recognized that he might not get claimed.

Thus began what Shaw described as a “second life” — both for the season and as a member of the Red Sox.

The 2011 ninth-round pick by the Sox was part of a franchise-shaping draft class that also featured Mookie Betts, Matt Barnes, and Jackie Bradley Jr. He broke into the big leagues with that trio and emerged as an everyday corner infielder in 2015-16, before the Sox made a regrettable trade that sent him to the Brewers in a four-player package for reliever Tyler Thornburg.

Shaw had a pair of 30-homer seasons with the Brewers in 2017-18, then struggled in 2019, leading to his release. He had a modest bounce-back campaign with the Blue Jays in 2020 (.239/.306/.411), then signed a minor league deal with the Brewers this past offseason.

With Shaw’s struggles and Milwaukee’s trade-deadline acquisition of Eduardo Escobar, the Brewers deemed him expendable. The Sox, in search of a veteran lefthanded bat as both a bench option and a complement to Bobby Dalbec, viewed Shaw as an upgrade over Franchy Cordero.

“It gives us a veteran at-bat off the bench when they start with lefties,” said manager Alex Cora. “We can mix and match. Obviously, it’s a more experienced at-bat than Franchy, and we’ll start him against certain righties.

“We like the fact that he also can control the strike zone. That’s something that obviously as a group, we haven’t done a great job the last few weeks, but things are trending in the right way, adding Kyle [Schwarber] in the lineup and Travis to the roster. I think that’s going to help us.

“It makes us a more complete unit and it gives us as a staff the option to pinch-hit for certain righties, just to be creative and put the opposition to think a little bit. That’s the reason he’s with us.”

Shaw is certainly familiar with Boston, though he acknowledged that he’s returning to a roster that is very different from the one he last played for almost five years ago. Barnes, Xander Bogaerts, and Christian Vázquez are the only current teammates with whom he played.

“There’s not many guys left from when I was here in in 2016, which doesn’t seem like it’s been that long ago,” said Shaw.

Despite the turnover, Shaw appreciates the chance to come back and contribute to a team eyeing October.

“I’m super excited to be here and hopefully can contribute some good things down the stretch,” he said. “For me, it’s another opportunity to get to the postseason. It’s second life for me this year.

“Just thankful for the chance to play again and show that I’m healthy. Just going to try to contribute in any role that I can here down the stretch. Hopefully we make it into October and make a little bit of a run.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.