Red Sox swept by Yankees in doubleheader, fall into virtual tie for AL wild card spot

The Red Sox got swept by the Yankees in a day-night doubleheader Tuesday, dropping the evening affair by a 2-0 count after losing 5-3 in the first contest. With the two losses, the Sox dropped to 69-53 — a .566 winning percentage that is just behind that of the Yankees (68-52, .567).

NEW YORK — In the city of skyscrapers, the Red Sox suddenly find themselves looking up.

Nate Eovaldi (10-8) allowed only a pair of solo homers — one in the second inning to Luke Voit, another on a titanic blast by Giancarlo Stanton in the fourth — over five innings in the night game. But the Red Sox went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position, including a fifth-inning, two-out, bases-loaded groundout by Rafael Devers against lefthander Wandy Peralta (2-1) that ended the Red Sox’ most significant threat of the night.

With the loss, the Sox fell percentage points behind the Yankees — the first time since the first week of the season the Sox have trailed more than one team in the AL East. The Red Sox are now 6-13 in their last 19 contests, including a 2-11 record against teams that are .500 or better.

