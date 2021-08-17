Right now, the Red Sox are simply a bad team

These Sox find ways to lose. For a while it was their rotation, then it was the bullpen. On Tuesday it was a lineup that managed only three runs over two games, none in the final nine innings.

They are simply a bad team right now, a team that has dropped into third place and out of a playoff spot after being swept by the Yankees in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox aren’t in a slump. They haven’t stumbled. This isn’t a dip or whatever other euphemism you want to put on what has happened over the last three weeks.

The Sox managed only 12 hits — 11 of them singles — and were 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

“It was a tough day overall,” manager Alex Cora said.

They should be used to it by now. The Sox were 63-40 after beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a doubleheader on July 28. They had the second-best record in the American League and a 1½-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays in the division.

The Sox are 6-13 since with three of those victories coming against the tanking Baltimore Orioles. The Sox are 2-11 against the Rays, Yankees, and Blue Jays in that stretch, getting outscored by 30 runs.

They now trail the Rays by five games.

Nathan Eovaldi watches Giancarlo Stanton fourth-inning homer in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

As the Sox plummet, the Yankees rise. They have overcome injuries and what seems like a rolling COVID outbreak to win 17 of their last 22 games. They picked up 8½ games on the Sox in 20 days with Gerrit Cole only starting twice.

Joey Gallo, who was acquired at the trade deadline, walked and scored a run to help spark a three-run fifth inning in Game 1 as the Yankees came back to win, 5-3.

In Game 2, the Sox kept supposed speed demon Jarren Duran anchored at third base in the fifth inning rather than test Gallo’s arm from left field. The Sox never scored in a game the Yankees won, 2-0.

Now the Yankees hope to activate their other big pickup, Anthony Rizzo, from the COVID injured list on Wednesday.

Kyle Schwarber has reached base seven times in 16 plate appearances for the Sox since he was acquired at the trade deadline. But that hasn’t been enough.

Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner celebrates the Yankees' 2-0 win in the nightcap. FRANK FRANKLIN II/Associated Press

Even when the Sox do the right thing, it backfires.

They had a 3-2 lead in the first game when Cora decided Tanner Houck was finished after four innings because the top of the Yankees order coming up for a third time.

DJ LeMahieu, Brett Gardner, and Aaron Judge were 0 for 6 against Houck in the game and 0 for 16 in their careers. But Houck has been hit hard the third time through this season and the Sox had Garrett Whitlock ready.

It was the scenario Cora hoped for before the game.

In what was terrible timing, Whitlock looked like a nervous rookie for the first time this season. He struck out LeMahieu, then walked Gardner and Judge on 11 pitches.

Both came around to score against Josh Taylor and the Yankees went on to the victory. Houck was then sent back to Triple A Worcester after the second game.

Whitlock had pitched 8⅓ scoreless innings against the Yankees this season, striking out 10 with one walk. His sudden loss of control was a surprise.

But then so is everything else that has happened lately. The Sox haven’t had all facets of the game going well at the same time or weeks.

“It’s just trying to piece everything together at the right time,” said Nate Eovaldi, who allowed two runs in the second game and took the loss.

The Sox could be saved by their schedule. They finish their brief road trip here on Wednesday then return to Fenway Park for a six-game homestand against the Rangers and Twins.

Luke Voit gestures toward the New York dugout after hitting a home run in the second inning Tuesday night. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Maybe that will get them going. They also end the season with nine of their 14 games against the Orioles and Nationals.

Of course they also could play better, too. But they’ve been a bad team for a while now.

“It’s a fun summer and we’re playing meaningful games,” said Cora, who must have got that cheery line from the marketing department. “But we have to be better … we’ve got to play better. That’s the bottom line.

“It’s frustrating we are not playing the way we’re capable of. It’s been going for a while in a sense the offense is not where we want to be.”

Said Rafael Devers: “We have to find a different way.”

Peter Abraham