This time, playing it safe with Tanner Houck quickly put Alex Cora, Red Sox in deep trouble

American League starters have averaged only 5.08 innings this season. Managers are told to avoid risk and play the percentages.

The top of the order was coming up a third time for New York and that’s a flashing red light for all managers, not just Alex Cora.

NEW YORK — Once the Red Sox took the lead, there was no chance Tanner Houck was taking the mound for the fifth inning against the Yankees in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

Cora is fond of saying you can’t follow a script in baseball. But that’s exactly what managers do. They almost always take the safe route.

Hate that all you want — I certainly do — but that is how the game is played and it’s why the Sox lost, 5-3.

In this case, the numbers backed up Cora’s decision. Houck had started six games before Tuesday and faced eight hitters for a third time. Five of them had hits, two for extra bases.

Cora let Houck see the Tampa Bay Rays a third time through last week. In a 1-1 game, he allowed a single, a two-run homer by Wander Franco and a double by Nelson Cruz, who later came around to score in a game the Sox lost, 8-1.

That Tuesday’s doubleheader opener was a seven-inning game and the Sox had the day off Monday only made it easier to go to the bullpen.

Never mind that DJ LeMahieu, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge were 0 for 6 against Houck in the game and 0 for 16 in their careers, the game was set for the bullpen.

But this time the safe move was a disaster.

Garrett Whitlock looked like a nervous rookie for the first time this season. He struck out LeMahieu before walking Gardner and Judge on 11 combined pitches.

Both came around to score against Josh Taylor and the Yankees went on to the victory.

Whitlock had pitched 8⅓ scoreless innings against the Yankees this season, striking out 10 with one walk. His sudden loss of control was a surprise.

“Where we were bullpen-wise and matchup-wise, we felt like Whit could go through the fifth,” Cora said. “We felt that was a good lane for him: LeMahieu, Gardner, Judge.”

Instead Taylor walked Joey Gallo and the Sox got what they deserved when Luke Voit dumped a two-run single into center. You can’t walk three in a row in a one-run game on the road and expect to catch a break.

Given how poorly the bullpen has pitched over the last three weeks, another inning of Houck followed by Whitlock and Matt Barnes for the final two innings could have worked.

Once the Yankees took the lead, Aaron Boone showed uncommon trust in Jonathan Loaisiga. After the righthander retired the side in order in the sixth, he loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh.

Boone stayed with Loaisiga and was rewarded. Travis Shaw lined out to left field in his return to the Sox, then Kiké Hernández and Hunter Renfroe struck out.

Boone put his faith in Loaisiga’s 99-mile-per-hour sinker and it paid off.

Houck offered no complaints about getting the hook with a lead. He said he was happy with the in-game adjustments he made that allowed him to recover after allowing two runs in the second inning.

In the environment he’s in, he did his job.

In time, perhaps Houck will merit the fifth inning if not — gasp! — the sixth or seventh.

For now, here’s to Eduardo Rodriguez. He was dicing up the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday and had thrown only 83 pitches. He was annoyed when Cora didn’t let him go back out for the seventh inning.

Their discussion in the dugout became a little heated and that was great. A starting pitcher should want to stay in the game and not care about what the script says.

It was good to know that some starters still care about going deep into the game.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.