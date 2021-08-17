Woman says violence by Trevor Bauer left her in pain, fear

“I could not believe what my face looked like,” she said under a second day of questioning from her attorney in Los Angeles Superior Court. “I wanted him to know what he’d done to me.”

The 27-year-old said she sent Bauer a picture of herself after returning home to San Diego.

A woman seeking a five-year restraining order against Trevor Bauer testified Tuesday that her horror grew as bruises emerged and her pain surged the day after a sexual encounter in which she said the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly.

Bauer, who has said through representatives that everything that happened between the two was wholly consensual, replied in a text message, “damn girl, are you OK?”

The woman said she was just as frightened of the social consequences as the physical ones, and was at first determined to tell no one else.

But a visit with her best friend, who was “mortified’ by how she looked, convinced her to seek medical help. She would end up in a hospital emergency room, she said, which led to visits from a social worker, her parents and police, who are still investigating three months later.

Bauer’s attorney Shawn Holley began cross-examining the woman late Tuesday morning and was likely to continue for the rest of the day at the hearing that is expected to last most of the week and is scheduled to include testimony from Bauer.

Holley suggested with her early questions that the woman’s declaration seeking the order contained many lies of omission.

Holley said during her opening statement Monday that the woman gave Bauer every indication she consented to the treatment she received during the two nights they spent together in April and May at the pitcher’s home in Pasadena.

Bauer, 30, was placed on paid administrative leave on July 2 by Major League Baseball, and the status has been extended through Friday. MLB says it is conducting its own investigation and Bauer could face punishment under baseball’s domestic violence policy.

On Monday, the woman talked about beginning to exchange messages with Bauer when she tagged him in an Instagram post while he was pitching against her hometown Padres in April, and described the two visits she made to his home in Pasadena. Both included sex that began as consensual but grew violent well beyond her comfort, she said.

On Tuesday, she discussed the aftermath of the second visit, in which according to her testimony Bauer had punched her in the face and vagina, and left bruises on her gums, around her eyes and behind her ears.

She said she was frightened at what Bauer might have done to her while she was unconscious. In text messages and a phone call she made to him for Pasadena police to record, he said that he only punched her in the buttocks during that time.

She described an hours-long sexual assault exam that she said was terribly traumatic and physically painful.

Athletics activate SS Elvis Andrus from paternity list

The Oakland Athletics reinstated shortstop Elvis Andrus from the paternity list.

Andrus was in the starting lineup for Oakland’s game against the Chicago White Sox. He was placed on the paternity list on Saturday.

Andrus entered Tuesday batting .231 with three homers and 28 RBIs in 113 games.

Infielder Vimael Machín was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster. Machín is batting .107 in 13 games over three stints with the A’s this year.

Orioles rookie Mountcastle returns from concussion list

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated rookie slugger Ryan Mountcastle from the concussion injured list.

Mountcastle was in the lineup batting fourth and playing first base at Tampa Bay. He had been out since he took a hard tag to the head while trying to steal second against the Rays on Aug. 6.

“Excited to have Ryan back,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “He passed everything yesterday. He’s ready to go.”

Mountcastle was on an eight-game hitting streak and a seven-game RBI run when he was hurt. Baltimore hasn’t won a game since then and has lost 12 straight overall.

Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini was out of Tuesday’s lineup with a sore left calf. He fouled balls off his left calf and knee during an eighth-inning at-bat in Monday night’s 9-2 loss to the Rays.

Hyde didn’t rule out Mancini starting on Wednesday night.

“The calf was really sore when he woke up this morning,” Hyde said. “He had treatment on it but it’s still really sore.”