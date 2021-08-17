fb-pixel Skip to main content
Yairo Muñoz’s 35-game hit streak ends

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated August 17, 2021, 35 minutes ago
Yairo Muñoz, seen here with Boston last season, saw his hit streak with Triple A Worcester come to an end Tuesday night.Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Yairo Muñoz went hitless for the Triple A Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday, bringing his 35-game hit streak to an end.

Muñoz’s string set a franchise record, surpassing the 34-game streak set by Dom DiMaggio, a mark that had stood since 1949. Muñoz, a third baseman, was last held hitless June 29.

Signed to a minor league contract last March after he was cut by the St. Louis Cardinals, the 26-year-old Muñoz appeared in 12 games for Boston in 2020, going 15 for 45.

