Yairo Muñoz’s 35-game hit streak ends

Yairo Muñoz went hitless for the Triple A Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday, bringing his 35-game hit streak to an end.
Muñoz’s string set a franchise record, surpassing the 34-game streak set by Dom DiMaggio, a mark that had stood since 1949. Muñoz, a third baseman, was last held hitless June 29.
Yairo Munoz speaks (through stand-in translator Jack Lopez) about ending his 35-game hit streak pic.twitter.com/85jmVNRZdO— Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) August 18, 2021
Signed to a minor league contract last March after he was cut by the St. Louis Cardinals, the 26-year-old Muñoz appeared in 12 games for Boston in 2020, going 15 for 45.