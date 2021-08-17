fb-pixel Skip to main content

US national parks require masks ‘regardless of vaccination status’

By Vincent Del Giudice Bloomberg,Updated August 17, 2021, 31 minutes ago
Visitors walk away from Old Faithful as a sign about COVID-19 safety sits in the sidewalk in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Hundreds gathered at the Geyser for an afternoon eruption, and only a few dozen wore protective masks.
Visitors walk away from Old Faithful as a sign about COVID-19 safety sits in the sidewalk in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Hundreds gathered at the Geyser for an afternoon eruption, and only a few dozen wore protective masks.Ryan Berry/Chronicle/Associated Press

Add Covid-19 masks to your camping gear when visiting Yellowstone, Yosemite and beyond.

The National Park Service is requiring masks for crowded outdoor spaces and buildings “regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels.”

In a statement issued Monday, Shawn Benge, deputy director of the park service, said: “Visitors to national parks are coming from locations across the country, if not across the world. Because of this, and recognizing that the majority of the United States is currently in substantial or high transmission categories, we are implementing a service-wide mask requirement to ensure our staff and visitors’ safety.”


