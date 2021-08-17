One of Afghanistan’s first female mayors says she is waiting for the Taliban to ‘come ... and kill me’

“I’m sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I’m just sitting with them and my husband,” Ghafari told the British newspaper i . “And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can’t leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?”

But as heavily armed Taliban insurgents overtook the capital on Sunday amid a government collapse and a chaotic evacuation of citizens and foreigners, Zarifa Ghafari could no longer even envision the days ahead for herself or her family.

Less than a month ago , one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors insisted she was hopeful about the future of the country and the ability of women to thrive as the fight for progress continued.

She rose to prominence in 2018 when she was appointed mayor of the town of Maidan Shar by Afghanpresident Ashraf Ghani — and even then said she fully expected to be assassinated. As the Taliban reached Kabul this past weekend, Ghani fled — his location reportedly unknown and his actions widely condemned by citizens who felt betrayed and abandoned.

Ghafari and many others like her, however, had no choice but to remain as the Taliban fighters seized control, entering the abandoned presidential palace and regaining power two decades after an invasion by the United States toppled their regime.

In a profile of Ghafari published by the New York Times in October 2019, her focus on advancing women’s rights and power was emphasized, amid the barriers stacked against her.

The newspaper reported while Ghafari was not the first woman to “take over a traditionally male job in Afghanistan’s patriarchal society,” she was in a uniquely difficult position. Her office was located in Afghanistan’s Wardak Province, described as being “particularly conservative” and boasting widespread support for the Taliban.

Her office was mobbed by angry men brandishing rocks and sticks on her first day on the job, an event that delayed her term for months. And at that time, Ghafari said she had already received death threats from both the Islamic State and the Taliban.

Last November, her own father, General Abdul Wasi Ghafari, was gunned down, i reported. The loss followed a failed third attempt on her life.

As the Taliban again began to regain control and her public profile increasingly grew, i reported that Ghafari was given a job in Kabul’s defense ministry, tasked with overseeing the welfare of soldiers and civilians who had been harmed as a result of terrorist attacks.

“I’m not afraid of dying. I don’t want to die because there would be no one else to look after my family,” Ghafari told the publication in July. “So, I have to stay strong — and survive. But I have been fighting for my rights and the rights of all Afghans and I will never stop.”

In the interview, she said Afghanistan would be able to carry on despite the United States withdrawing troops and support from the country, but took issue with its involvement in negotiations.

“If the US wants to leave, that’s its decision. But if it does leave, it has no right to deal with [the] Taliban and Pakistan on our behalf,” Ghafari said. “They should include us more in their talks and decisions. All they have done is given power and influence to the Taliban.”

She repeated a similar refrain on Saturday as the Taliban drew near, asking the United Nations to sanction Pakistan. But while some were able to escape Kabul and Afghanistan altogether, Ghafari remained in the capital. Concerns over the welfare of women and others were already beginning to emerge.

When the Taliban controlled the country from 1996 through 2001, the extremist group barred women from receiving educations and taking most jobs. They were, for the most part, confined to their own homes. A university student in Kabul described her anguish in a piece for The Guardian as the Taliban arrived on Sunday.

“As a woman, I feel like I am the victim of this political war that men started,” she wrote. “I did not expect that we would be deprived of all our basic rights again and travel back to 20 years ago. That after 20 years of fighting for our rights and freedom, we should be hunting for burqas and hiding our identity.”

The Taliban declared an “amnesty” on Tuesday across Afghanistan, urging women to join its ranks. The Associated Press reported that the comments were made by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission. Samangani said the group did not want “women to be victims,” but said they “should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

But skepticism among Afghanistan residents over how the Taliban would lead remains. Ghafari pushed back against claims it would be best for the group to take over again in July, detailing the ongoing treatment of women under their rule.

“In rural areas under their control now, the Taliban are still afraid of women,” Ghafari told i. “They still abuse girls. They deny them their rights and beat them in the streets. They are not human.”

Massachusetts Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren were among a bipartisan coalition that wrote a letter late Monday to the Biden administration, urging Secretary Antony Blinken and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to protect Afghan women leaders in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

“We are gravely concerned about the safety of women leaders, activists, judges, parliamentarians, and human rights defenders,” the letter reads. “We and our staff are receiving regular reports regarding the targeting, threatening, kidnapping, torturing, and assassinations of women for their work defending and promoting democracy, equality, higher education, and human rights.”

The group of senators asked the administration to “create a humanitarian parole category” specifically for women at risk and “to streamline the paperwork process to facilitate referrals to allow for fast, humane, and efficient relocation to the United States.”

“I take your pain for granted and I am ready to stay here until the last moment of my life for the prosperity of this beautiful land,” Ghafari wrote on Saturday on Twitter. “I love this homeland, its peace, its people and even its hardships and pains. No stranger will be able to take this love out of my heart for you.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.