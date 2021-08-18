‘It changed my life completely’

For the past decade, the Afghanistan National Institute of Music has offered musical training to some of the country’s most vulnerable children, including girls, orphans, and street vendors, while expanding their horizons with international tours, among them a 2013 trip to Boston that included a residency at the New England Conservatory.

Now, as the Taliban consolidate power in Afghanistan with breathtaking speed, the school’s founder, alumni, and NEC collaborators fear the worst — a future where students’ burgeoning potential is snuffed out by a regime known for its hostility toward the arts and women’s rights.

“I’m fearful,” the school’s founder, Dr. Ahmad Sarmast, said via Skype from Australia, where he is recovering from a medical procedure. “I’m concerned about the future of the school as well as the safety and security of my students.”

For now, the school is shuttered, its students sheltering at home despite Taliban efforts to appear more moderate, urging women to return to work and pledging to respect women’s rights.

Afghans have reason to be skeptical. When the Taliban ruled the country in the late 1990s, it did so with a brutal hand: Public executions were common, women were often confined to the home, music was banned and instruments burned.

So in 2010 when Sarmast founded the ANIM, the self-described first and only music school in the country, it quickly became an artistic haven for children who might otherwise lack opportunities in life. Whereas the Taliban forbade many girls from going to school, girls make up roughly a third of ANIM’s student body, and more than half its students come from families in poverty, according the school’s website.

The school trains more than 200 boys and girls, offering instruction from grade four on in traditional Afghan music and Western classical traditions, as well as classes in math, physics, and languages. Its students have also embarked on nearly 50 international tours, trips where they perform and collaborate with musicians in Europe, Asia, and Australia, among others.

“It’s a really great place in terms of education, and it’s all supported by music,” said Robin Ryczek, a former NEC student who has been on ANIM’s faculty for eight years. For many students, “it was a big change from maybe a life that they had before, where they were working selling pens on the street or begging or shining shoes.”

Elham Fanous, a pianist who became the first ANIM graduate to attend an American college, said the school “was heaven for us.”

“People usually hate school, but we were like, we couldn’t sleep, we would just want to go back to school and do all these activities together,” said Fanous, who recently earned a master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music. “It changed my life completely.”

Perhaps equally important, he said, are the school’s international tours, including the 2013 trip, where ANIM students performed at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and Carnegie Hall in New York before arriving for a three-day residency at NEC. In addition to master classes and workshops, Fanous recalled performing a Beethoven Sonata and a Chopin Nocturne. But one of his favorite moments was simply roaming the halls of the school, looking in on conservatory students as they rehearsed in practice rooms.

“I just remember very clearly how joyful it was to be part of that tour and to be in Boston,” said Fanous, whose father and sister are still in Kabul. “We just wished that was the community that we could bring back. That’s how a lot of students felt. We felt so lucky and fortunate to be there.”

Over the years, several NEC-affiliated musicians and faculty have traveled to Afghanistan to teach at the school, including Tanya Kalmanovitch, who was introduced to the school by Ryczek and arranged the 2013 residency.

“I just can’t stress enough what a joyful place ANIM is,” said Kalmanovitch, a violist. “It strikes you from the very beginning when you walk through the school — the sense of resilience, of possibility, of optimism, of transformation.”

Afghan musicians took part in a residency and performance alongside New England Conservatory students in NEC's Brown Hall in February 2013. Andrew Hulburt/Courtesy of New England Conservatory

That resiliency is being put to the test after the Taliban swept into power last weekend, seizing Kabul as American diplomats abandoned the embassy and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

“People are very scared,” said Ryczek, who returned to Cape Cod last month for the vaccine. She doesn’t know when she’ll return to Afghanistan. “People are confused.”

Sarmast said he’d been astonished by the course of events, adding the government “handed over” power to the Taliban.

“It’s a betrayal,” he said. “The international community abandoned Afghanistan and the Afghan people.”

He added that although the Taliban’s despotic rule once silenced the country’s women and artists, he’s hopeful the country’s new leaders will make good on their promise to be less repressive.

“I’m an optimistic person,” he said. “The very first test . . . is whether they are going to allow the only music school in Afghanistan to function.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.