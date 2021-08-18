Baker proposes setting aside $1b from state surplus to help ease unemployment costs on businesses

The proposal, among other items, also includes language that would implement the state’s tax deduction for charitable donations in January. The deduction was approved by voters in 2000 but has largely been suspended since that time. Lawmakers recently decided to delay its implementation until 2023, overriding a veto from Baker on that issue.

Baker is filing a supplemental budget proposal with the Legislature on Wednesday that would set aside the $1 billion for unemployment rate relief, as part of a broader $1.6 billion plan to spend most of what remains of a surplus from the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

Governor Charlie Baker is heeding the call from business groups that have steadily pushed for unemployment insurance relief, by proposing to use $1 billion in state surplus money to help ease the burden of a new payroll tax caused by massive layoffs during the pandemic.

Baker estimates that paying back federal advances for the state’s unemployment insurance fund and building it back up could cost around $5 billion. The Baker administration and the state Legislature in the spring decided to address that shortfall with an assessment that businesses will pay over the next 20-plus years; for most of that time, the assessment will go toward paying down bonds that the state plans to issue to pay back the federal government. That two-decade extension avoided a major short-term spike, but still represents an added burden on employers.

“It’s still a big nut for our employer and employee community to absorb and they helped us earn this surplus,” Baker said in an interview. “We should give it back to them. ... We should be trying to do things to help our employees and employers deal with some of the costs of the pandemic.”

The state budget surplus from the last fiscal year was about $5 billion, a result of better than expected tax revenue and the flood of federal aid the state has received since the pandemic began. But half of that has already been dedicated, mostly to the state’s rainy day fund, which now sits at a record amount of $4.6 billion.

Baker previously tried in June to spend $900 million of the projected surplus to extend the two-day sales tax holiday that occurred last weekend, to lift the sales tax for August and September. But that was dismissed by legislative leaders, who stuck to the traditional weekend format.

Baker also hasn’t had much luck yet persuading lawmakers to adopt some of his other priorities, including housing production and first-time homebuyer help, that he has for spending the state’s $5.3 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lawmakers are still deliberating how to divide up that money.

Business groups have been lobbying for several months for help with the unemployment insurance burden, which they say unfairly penalizes companies that did not lay off anyone during the pandemic. Some were disappointed Baker didn’t include unemployment insurance relief in his original plan for the federal stimulus funds.

Baker said he understands that frustration, and that he hopes that using the state surplus money toward lessening the unemployment insurance expense can send the right message.

“This UI piece would send a big positive message to employers and employees that we’re looking to try to help them with what is going to be one of the biggest unanticipated expenses ... because of the pandemic,” Baker said.

The move was welcomed by Associated Industries of Massachusetts, which also called on the Legislature to do more to pare down the pandemic-related burden on businesses from the unemployment insurance assessments.

“The governor’s $1 billion payment is a great start to helping address the UI deficit,” said John Regan, AIM’s chief executive, in a statement. “AIM also advocates for use of federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act to stabilize the system and allow the economic recovery to continue.”









Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.