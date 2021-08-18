Developer of former Globe site welcomes new investor, more cash for lab and office space

Beacon’s expertise and financial investment will help as Nordblom prepares for a tenant mix that will likely include a larger percentage of life sciences labs than initially envisioned.

The lead developer, Nordblom Co., remains the same. A joint venture of Nordblom and Boston-based Beacon bought the 16.5-acre property from a partnership of Nordblom and Alcion Ventures, a private equity firm in Boston that specializes in real estate investments. The deal essentially buys out Alcion from the project, which is known as The Beat.

Beacon Capital Partners has taken over as the primary investor in the redevelopment of the former Boston Globe site in Dorchester, in a $362.5 million deal that closed Wednesday.

Nordblom initially teamed up with Alcion in 2017 to buy the Globe site at 135 Morrissey Boulevard from owner John Henry for $81 million after two previous deals fell through. The Globe, meanwhile, moved its newsroom and other white-collar jobs to 53 State St. and its production and distribution work to Taunton.

Og Hunnewell, executive vice president at Burlington-based Nordblom, said the two partners have invested well over $200 million in renovations so far to prepare the site for a mix of office and lab tenants, with amenities such as a gym, food court, basketball court, and brewpub. The focal point is a four-story atrium, where the Globe presses once stood.

Unlike the other bidders, Nordblom’s plan is to preserve the building — which was first opened in 1958 and expanded numerous times over the years — rather than tearing it down. No tenants have signed yet for the 700,000-square-foot complex, but Hunnewell said he expects to have a few deals to announce soon, now that construction is nearing completion. He expects the first tenants to begin moving in during the first half of 2022.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.