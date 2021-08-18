Home construction falls, particularly in Northeast

The peak in the housing frenzy appears to have passed. Home construction fell a sharp 7 percent in July as homebuilders struggled to cope with a variety of headwinds. Nowhere was that more evident than in the Northeast, where construction fell 49.3 percent. The July decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million units for the nation, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the slowest pace since April but was 2.5 percent higher than a year ago. Home construction was down in every part of the country except the South where housing starts rose 2.1 percent. According to a survey of builder confidence, expectations fell sharply this month to the lowest level in a year as builders struggled with high costs and supply shortages. ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Ikea to offer renewable energy in Sweden

After more than a generation of filling homes with furniture, Ikea is looking to heat and cool them as well. The giant retailer will offer renewable energy to Swedish households for the first time, tapping into the growing market for green electricity as it further diversifies its business. Beginning in September, the company will offer electricity produced from solar plants and wind turbines, together with energy supplier Svea Solar, it said in a statement. It plans to branch out to other markets eventually. BLOOMBERG NEWS





ECONOMY

Most Americans paid no federal income tax during 2020

Nearly 61 percent of US households did not pay federal income taxes during the pandemic-stricken year of 2020, because of declines in income and boosts to government subsidies that wiped away tax liabilities, according to data from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. The number of households owing nothing came in at 106.8 million, up from 75.9 million in 2019, the study, released Wednesday, showed. The 60.6 percent proportion for last year compares with 43.3 percent over the five years before the pandemic struck. The number of families owing no federal income taxes is projected to remain high for 2021, at approximately 101.7 million households, or 57.1 percent, according to the estimates. BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

The Daily Beast names a new editor

The Daily Beast digital news site Wednesday named Tracy Connor as its next top editor. Connor, 54, will take over as editor-in-chief immediately, the company said in a statement. She has been acting in the role since the recent departure of Noah Shachtman, who left for the top job at Rolling Stone magazine. A native New Yorker, Connor worked at the city’s tabloids, The New York Post and The Daily News, for more than a decade. Shethen moved to NBC News and spent time in its investigative unit, where she helped to lead an investigation into serial sexual abuse by former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. NEW YORK TIMES





RETAIL

Target posts strong sales in stores as in-person shopping rebounds

Target’s streak of strong results extended into its latest quarter but its skyrocketing online sales growth has come back to earth. The Minneapolis retailer reported Wednesday that sales at its stores that have been open for at least a year rose 8.7 percent in the three-month period that ended July 31. That was on top of a 10.9 percent growth in the same 2020 span. And like Walmart, Target saw a slowdown from last year’s blistering online sales growth as more shoppers came out of their pandemic-forced isolation. Target’s online sales rose 10 percent in its fiscal second quarter, compared to a 195 percent surge in the year-ago period. ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Old Navy expands plus-size offerings

Gap Inc.’s low-price division Old Navy is overhauling its approach to how it designs and markets to plus-size women, a demographic that many analysts say has been underserved. Starting Friday, Old Navy will be offering every one of its women’s styles in all sizes with no price difference. That means sizes 0-28 in stores and up to size 30 online. The 1,200-store chain will also be displaying its large sizes together with the standard sizes on the floor. The fashions will be displayed on mannequins in sizes four, 12, and 18. Online, the chain is merging its plus size and standard sizes together, with models appearing in all three sizes. The moves, announced Wednesday, are expected to help Old Navy reach $10 billion in annual sales by 2023, up from $8 billion in 2019, company executives said. ASSOCIATED PRESS





ENTERTAINMENT

Comcast and ViacomCBS to launch streaming service in Europe

Comcast and ViacomCBS will join forces to launch a streaming service in Europe, opening a new front against Netflix on the continent. The new service, called SkyShowtime, will include programming from both companies’ studios and channels, including their streaming services, Peacock and Paramount+. It will arrive in more than 20 European markets next year. The companies didn’t say how much it would costs or what shows and movies would be on the service. BLOOMBERG NEWS

CURRENCY

Ordinary investors take to cryptocurrency

Global cryptocurrency adoption among ordinary investors has surged in the past year, according to crypto-analysis firm Chainalysis. Using factors like peer-to-peer exchange trading volume and value received, Chainalysis said global crypto adoption has risen by more than 881 percent in the past year. While the firm sees professional and institutional markets as crucial, it aimed to highlight the countries with the greatest crypto adoption by retail investors — focusing on use cases related to transactions and individual saving, rather than trading and speculation. The top countries in the ranking are Vietnam, India, Pakistan, and Ukraine. BLOOMBERG NEWS





RETAIL

Lowe’s hikes forecast as professional business overtakes DYI

Lowe’s raised its full-year forecast, beating Wall Street’s quarterly sales expectations, a sign that its professional business is helping counter a slowdown in demand from the do-it-yourself customers that fueled last year’s early-pandemic boom. The home-improvement retailer expects revenue of about $92 billion this year, Lowe’s said Wednesday in a statement. That’s ahead of a previous “robust market scenario” that assumed sales of about $86 billion. Investors have been bracing for a possible slowdown after the pandemic last year drove strong demand for everything from groceries to home goods to building supplies, particularly from customers tackling DIY projects. Lowe’s chief rival, Home Depot, disappointed investors this week with weaker-than-expected results. BLOOMBERG NEWS





AUTOMOTIVE

Markey and Blumenthal want probe into Tesla “Autopilot”

Two senators are urging the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into whether Tesla uses deceptive marketing practices by labeling its driver assistance systems as “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving.” Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey, both Democrats, wrote in a letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan Wednesday that “Tesla’s marketing has repeatedly overstated the capabilities of its vehicles, and these statements increasingly pose a threat to motorists and other users of the road. We fear that Tesla’s Autopilot and (Full Self-Drive) features are not as mature and reliable as the company pitches to the public,” the senators wrote. The letter comes only days after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into a possible defect involving Tesla’s Autopilot following almost a dozen collisions at crash scenes with first-responder vehicles. BLOOMBERG NEWS