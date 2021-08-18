fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated August 18, 2021, 29 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Aug. 10) as reported to Mass Audubon.

An out of season evening grosbeak continued visiting a feeder in East Harwich.

A royal tern was reported at Chapin Beach in Dennis.

Birds tallied in Nauset Marsh in Eastham included 1,050 semipalmated plovers, 17 red knots, 22 white-rumped sandpipers, 825 semipalmated sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, 325 short-billed dowitchers, a black tern, 72 roseate terns, a little blue heron, and 6 saltmarsh sparrows.

Birds roosting on a remote part of Monomoy refuge in Chatham included 6 American oystercatchers, 2 whimbrels, 6 Hudsonian godwits, 450 red knots, 1,200 sanderlings, 2,800 semipalmated sandpipers, 560 short-billed dowitchers, and 80 willets.

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a black skimmer at Popponesset Spit in Mashpee, a Northern pintail in Chatham, a blue-winged warbler in Brewster, and a little blue heron in North Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.


