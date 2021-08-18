Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A royal tern was reported at Chapin Beach in Dennis.

An out of season evening grosbeak continued visiting a feeder in East Harwich.

Recent sightings (through Aug. 10) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds tallied in Nauset Marsh in Eastham included 1,050 semipalmated plovers, 17 red knots, 22 white-rumped sandpipers, 825 semipalmated sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, 325 short-billed dowitchers, a black tern, 72 roseate terns, a little blue heron, and 6 saltmarsh sparrows.

Birds roosting on a remote part of Monomoy refuge in Chatham included 6 American oystercatchers, 2 whimbrels, 6 Hudsonian godwits, 450 red knots, 1,200 sanderlings, 2,800 semipalmated sandpipers, 560 short-billed dowitchers, and 80 willets.

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a black skimmer at Popponesset Spit in Mashpee, a Northern pintail in Chatham, a blue-winged warbler in Brewster, and a little blue heron in North Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



