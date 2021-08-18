‘Black Panther’ sequel ‘Wakanda Forever’ to film scenes at MIT this weekend

According to the letter, filming for “Summer Break” will take place mostly around MIT’s West Campus. Production will include a scene that follows a fleet of vehicles as they drive the streets around MIT, a scene filmed outside Stratton Student Center near the Kresge Oval, and a daytime scene by the front entrance of Simmons Hall .

In an email sent to the MIT community Monday evening and obtained by Boston.com , school officials stated that a movie known as “Summer Break” would be filmed on campus from Friday, Aug. 20, to Monday, Aug. 23. (Trade publication Production Weekly first reported in April that “Summer Break” is the working title for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”)

Get ready for Marvel movie magic, Cambridge: Disney’s “Black Panther” sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is set to film scenes this weekend at MIT, according to a source familiar with the production.

School officials said in the email that they believed the school’s participation in the project would offer “real value” to the university.

“Although we are not at liberty to share details of the plot at this stage, we believe there is real value in MIT being represented in the film,” the email reads. “When the film becomes public, we hope you’ll have the opportunity to see for yourselves!”

Over the decades, Hollywood has set plenty of projects at MIT, and created dozens of brainy characters affiliated with the school, including Tony “Iron Man” Stark and “Black Panther” villain Eric “Killmonger” Stevens.

In real life, however, the university rarely grants permission for filming on campus.

“Good Will Hunting,” which starred Matt Damon as an MIT janitor, only features exterior shots of MIT buildings, with filmmakers instead using the University of Toronto to shoot interior scenes. “21,” the 2008 heist film about a group of blackjack-playing MIT students who win big in Vegas, was not allowed to film on campus, with filmmakers instead shooting scenes from the nearby Mass. Ave. Bridge.

Representatives for MIT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While primary production for “Wakanda Forever” will take place in Atlanta, Cambridge isn’t the only Massachusetts municipality being used to film the “Black Panther” sequel. Marvel filmmakers will also visit Worcester to film scenes for the movie in late August.

The cast for “Black Panther 2” has not officially been announced but is expected to return actors from the original “Black Panther” such as Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett, according to multiple reports. The film is currently slated to hit theaters July 8, 2022.

Marvel producer Kevin Feige told reporters that the cast and crew hoped to make a film that honors the legacy of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last summer at the age of 43.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige said at a Marvel fan event in Los Angeles, per Variety. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

News of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” arriving in Cambridge adds to an already busy summer for the Massachusetts film industry. Among the Hollywood movies currently in production in Massachusetts are the Ryan Reynolds/Will Ferrell Christmas movie musical “Spirited,” the Halle Berry sci-fi film “Mothership,” the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” the Julia Child HBO Max series “Julia,” and the Jon Hamm comedy “Confess, Fletch.”