Dave Matthews has a vineyard? Here’s what’s up (and down) in Charlottesville

“The history of this destination, like most, isn’t all pretty, but we’re addressing it in thoughtful ways, and we are inspired to be better,” says Brantley Ussery of the Albemarle County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

As those statues were carted off, the City Council decided to remove two more pieces deemed offensive to Native Americans. One represented Revolutionary War General George Roger Clark approaching three unarmed Native Americans, while the other featured Meriwether Lewis, William Clark, and Sacagawea.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The weekend of July 10, the city of Charlottesville, Va., did some major housecleaning. Four controversial statues came down , including the bronzes of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson that sparked the deadly “Unite the Right” rally led by white nationalist groups on Aug. 11-12, 2017.

Advertisement

Witness Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, a star attraction here, where tour guides are finally addressing the topic of slavery — a hush-hush subject in the past. The man who wrote “all men are created equal” enslaved more than 600 people over the course of his life, tour guides explain. One of the most compelling exhibits at Monticello (www.monticello.org) is a short video on the life of Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman who bore four of Jefferson’s children.

To get some historical perspective on recent events, pop into the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center (www.jeffschoolheritagecenter.org). The Jefferson School, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was one of two all-Black schools in the city, graduating its first class in 1867. Today, “it’s both an exhibition and an artifact,” says executive director Dr. Andrea Douglas. The center — the hub of Black life in Charlottesville — hosts a film festival, theater productions, lecture series, and exhibits — including a display of photos of a predominantly Black neighborhood called Vinegar Hill, razed in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal program.

Advertisement

Inside an old warehouse, IX Art Park sprung to life in 2014, home to “The Looking Glass,” a 3,000-square-foot subterranean psychedelic cave with immersive art installations similar to Meow Wolf. The current theme is an enchanted forest. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Virginia is for wine lovers

Outdoor recreation is booming here (Shenandoah National Park is a mere 30 minutes away), and the region is becoming a hot destination for wine lovers. More than 40 wineries dot the leafy countryside around Charlottesville, comprising the Monticello Wine Trail (www.monticellowinetrail.com). Grape varieties including Viognier, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot are major players here; spicy, peppery Cabernet Franc is considered among the best of Virginia’s reds.

Fan girls that we are, it was an easy choice to visit Blenheim Vineyards (www.blenheimvineyards.com), established in 2000 by musician Dave Matthews. (“Look! There’s Dave’s farm truck!” our companion Jackie said. She was right.) Set on an 18th-century farm, with 30 acres planted across three vineyard sites, they offer tastings under a tent and umbrellaed bistro tables overlooking vineyards and a tree farm. The timber-frame tasting room may open for private tastings. Dave designs the labels, revealing yet another talent. And the winemaker is a woman, Kirsty Harmon.

Brussels sprouts at The Ridley. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Outdoor eats, inspired newbies

If you’d rather stick closer to town for eating and drinking, you won’t have to go far. The lively eight-block downtown pedestrian mall — a.k.a. Main Street — is lined with 30-some restaurants, more than 120 shops, galleries, and the historic Paramount Theatre. At the east end of the street, Ting Pavilion hosts public events and concerts. (Sheryl Crow was a recent headliner.) In season, people (and their dogs) settle in for al fresco dining on the mall, lending a Parisian ambience. You’ll definitely feel the Euro vibe at Brasserie Saison (www.brasseriesaison.com), where the moules are perfectly cooked in white wine, shallot, lemon, and thyme, and served with wonderful crispy frites. Add a green salad, a glass of white wine, and voila! Paris. Of course, the people-watching is excellent.

Advertisement

Brasserie Saison mussels and fries: C’ville’s eight-block pedestrian mall is a fun place to eat, drink, and shop, with plenty of outdoor dining. One of our favorite stops was Brasserie Saison, a little slice of Paris in Virginia, with fabulous mussels and fries (and great bread to soak up the sauce). Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

We had a tasty meal in a newish spot, Selvedge Brewing (www.thewoolfactory.com), a craft brewery situated in an old textile factory on the banks of the Rivanna River. On the recommendation of our server, we ordered house-smoked mushroom tacos. So good — and we’re not major fungi fans. Adding dessert (miso chocolate chip cookies), and a double IPA made a delightful combo.

Ask locals where to eat, and they’ll say the Ridley. This buzzy new, Black-owned restaurant (www.theridleyva.com) located within the Draftsman hotel, is named for the first Black student to graduate from the University of Virginia, Walter N. Ridley. Walter, we don’t know what they fed you at the dining hall, but they’re sure serving good stuff here. They call it “elevated Southern cuisine” (even though there’s a lobster roll on the menu). We loved the crab jar, stuffed with king crab in Cajun-spiced clarified butter. And you could make a meal of the fried Brussels sprouts with roasted garlic aioli, served in a sizzling cast iron pan.

Carter Mountain Orchard offers great views of Charlottesville, and lots of fresh produce and local treats — including some interesting items, like these doughnut-shaped peaches. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

You can’t mention Charlottesville’s food scene without noting that a Jean-Georges Vongerichten concept restaurant is coming to town: Marigold, at the newly-reimagined circa 1921 Keswick Hall (www.keswick.com). Slated to open this month, Marigold will offer a mostly plant-based menu, drawing from co-owner Molly Hardie’s Oakdale Farm. The resort itself, reopening this fall, has been totally refurbished with a new guest wing (bringing the number of guest rooms to 80), a new spa and wellness center, an infinity pool, a new tennis facility with red clay courts, and all the luxurious touches imaginable, including Duxiana mattresses and custom Red Flower bath products. The Pete Dye-designed golf course is positively cunning, they say.

Advertisement

Farmers’ markets are always a good bet for eating and drinking. Charlottesville’s best one takes place on Saturdays at IX Art Park (www.IXartpark.org), the site of the former Frank Ix & Sons Textile Factory. Behold another transformation: This old warehouse site evolved in 2014 into a space with outdoor sculptures, a park land for tai chi and the farmers’ market, a space to make art (with loaner supplies), and a cool hidden space — The Looking Glass, a “subterranean psychedelic cave,” as executive director Susan Krischel calls it. More than a dozen local artists created this 3,000-square-foot interactive, immersive museum, designed as an enchanted forest. The theme of the Looking Glass, which opened in January 2020, will change periodically, but its funky feel is permanent.

Most visitors make the trek to Monticello, or maybe casa Monroe or Madison. Other popular excursions include a visit to the circa 1784 Michie Tavern (www.michietavern.com), moved to its current spot by an enterprising businesswoman, now a popular old-school spot for Southern fried chicken and fixings. Another favorite destination, especially if you’ve got kids in your party: Carter Mountain Orchard (www.chilesfamilyorchards.com). The views of the Blue Ridge Mountains are lovely, and they’ve got everything from “doughnut peaches” (doughnut-shaped fruit) to cider doughnuts, hard cider, and ice cream, with lots of picnic tables.

Advertisement

Where to stay? If you want to be in the heart of the action, the Omni Charlottesville hotel (www.omnihotels.com; from $189) is a great choice — it sits right along the downtown mall, so you can walk to a bazillion restaurants, shops, even a CVS (the only chain we noticed in the neighborhood). Closer to UVA, there’s the Quirk Hotel (www.destinationhotels.com/quirk-charlottesville; from $198), a new property with a 6,000-square-foot rooftop bar featuring views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and an artsy/chic vibe.

How to get here? Charlottesville has an airport, but you’ll have to make a connection to get here. Another way to go is to fly into Richmond, Va., about an hour and 15 minutes away, and take a ride share to Charlottesville. Compare the two and see how the numbers look. But go. This is a cool town — unless you’re someone who really loves statues of Confederate generals.

www.visitcharlottesville.org

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com