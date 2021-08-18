Forget the dry brownies. A Vermonter’s new book teaches you how to cook with cannabis

Named one of Esquire magazine’s Most-Anticipated Cookbooks of 2021, it contains 400 glossy pages filled with 125 recipes, along with explainers on the science and art of cooking with cannabis. Medeiros, also a graduate of Johnson & Wales, culled recipes from organic farmers, chefs, artisans, and food producers across the country.

Fit for a stylish restaurant or a fun dinner party, these recipes and many more appear in “The Art of Cooking with Cannabis,” by East Freetown native and Northeastern University alum Tracey Medeiros .

Marijuana-cooking has come a long way from the pot brownies of the 1960s. Today there’s flat iron steak and grilled stone fruit salad with CBD-infused honey apple cider vinaigrette. And for dessert, mini peach bourbon pound cake paninis with THC, or cannabis-infused dark chocolate spiced parfait.

The book is organized in three sections: CBD, hemp, and THC. (For newbies: it’s THC that gives you a high.) There are dishes like Korean-style CBD-infused short ribs, or raw sweet corn and cashew chowder — then there are THC recipes, including a mac & cheese dish that Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg could split.

Each recipe breaks down the dose. For example, cannabis-infused miso-sriracha deviled eggs makes 12 servings, with a suggested dosage of 5 mg THC; or half an egg. Sidebars explain everything from decarboxylation — an important step to cooking with cannabis — to what to look for in a cannabis flower.

Sections are grouped by region — Northeast, West, South, etc. — with profiles on the recipe contributors from each. We meet, for instance, Haverhill’s David Ferragamo, chef-owner of Euphoric Food, and his recipes for smoked mussels with roasted corn puree and peppers. Nicole and Rupert Campbell, co-owners of Nantucket’s Green Lady Dispensary, share a recipe for classic chocolate chip cookies.

Medeiros, whose previous books include “The Vermont Non-GMO Cookbook,” and “The Connecticut Farm Table Cookbook,” talked by phone from her home in Essex Junction, Vt., about her newest project.

Q. So how did this idea come about?

A. When Vermont started the process of legalization, I found myself reading about its potential for medicinal benefits. I began researching folks in the food industry who use this plant to create nourishing recipes. I was amazed at how they were transforming the culinary cannabis landscape, elevating this plant to a totally new level.

Q. How did you find these contributors?

A. I did a lot of research. I wanted to make sure they were well-respected folks throughout the country, including restaurant owners and farmers. It was important for me to have folks who wanted to elevate this plant and change the culinary landscape. I was just overwhelmed by the response, and they were so thrilled by the idea of this project.

It’s word of mouth, too. I’d get one chef, or farm, and they’d say, “You have to have so-and-so in the book.” That’s what so great about the food community— they love to support each other.

Q. What was choosing the recipes like?

A. Similar to all my books, I have a recipes tester or testers, and I test a lot of them as well. They’ll drop off samples, we’ll have a discussion. It’s always fun testing recipes. It was very educational for me.

One thing I stress is responsible consumption. It’s not a party book. This is why I also put in profiles, to educate the readers on why these folks turned to cannabis. It’s really about the wellness component. There are also higher-dose recipes for someone who wants to consume and have a good time.

Q. What are some of your favorite recipes?

A. I love the sweet corn ice cream with brown sugar crumble and blueberries. If folks just want CBD, there’s a wonderful chicken kale meatball with cherry tomatoes and pesto sauce. Smoked mussels with roasted corn puree and peppers—love that one. And for someone who doesn’t want to consume any cannabis, in any form, these recipes stand on their own.

Q. What about for the reader who wants THC but doesn’t want the typical pot brownie or edible?

A. The Green Lady Dispensary from Nantucket has a chocolate chip cookie recipe that’s amazing. They make fantastic edibles. They have a simple cannabis-infused butter. If someone’s goal is to have a euphoric feeling, all [the THC recipes] are amazing.

We’re finding now in this industry that the edibles are really shining. People are being thoughtful and mindful and looking at this as an art form.

Mass Maple Ice Cream by deadhorse hill in Worcester Clare Barboza

Q. Who are some other contributors from New England?

A. Chef David Ferragamo in Haverhill, at Euphoric Food — his roasted honeynut squash and red pear salad with a CBD-infused pear vinaigrette. Deadhorse hill in Worcester has Mass Maple ice cream. Cloud Creamery, from Framingham, I love what they’re doing. Luce Farm Wellness in Vermont — I love their hemp-infused honey.

Q. If you were going to a dinner party, what would you make?

A. The raw sweet corn and cashew chowder. The smoked mussels. I also love the vegan no-bake cashew cheesecake. Especially this time of year, where it’s so hot, you don’t need to use the oven.

Interview was edited and condensed.