Garth Brooks cancels Gillette Stadium show in October, citing COVID surge

Four other stops on Brooks’ tour — Cincinnati, Charlotte, Baltimore, and Nashville — were also canceled, a total of 350,000 ticket refunds that Ticketmaster will automatically process, according to a statement issued by Brooks .

The country music superstar announced Wednesday that he was canceling his Oct. 9 tour stop at Gillette Stadium ,along with several others, due to a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases. The show would have been the first time the 14-time Grammy nominee would have taken the stage at the Foxborough venue, and the first live music hosted at the stadium since 2019.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” said Brooks, who restarted his stadium tour in July after it kicked off back in March of 2019. “Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” he added.

On Aug. 3, Brooks released a statement saying he would use the three-week window after his sold-out show in Lincoln, Neb. and his scheduled show in Seattle (the tickets for which never went on sale) to reassess the remainder of the tour. At that point, Brooks had already sold 65,000 tickets for the Gillette show, which was announced on July 7.

“I’m sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year’s end,” said Brooks in Wednesday’s statement. “With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide.”

Brooks’ team will “continue to monitor the virus’ impact and watch how schools, sports, and other entertainment entities are handling this stage of the pandemic,” according to the statement, and Brooks’ website says new tour dates will be scouted next year.

Since restarting his stadium tour in July, Brooks has played in five cities, with 300,000 people in attendance, according to the statement. In 2022, Gillette is slated to host Elton John’s farewell tour and Kenny Chesney’s stadium tour.

“The joy I have seen in everyone’s faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums,” said Brooks, 59. “Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”

