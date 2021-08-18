Inspired by Thoreau (and #vanlife) this Concord couple founded Walden Campervans

“Getting outdoors is core to who we are,” said Mike Patrick, 34. “During COVID, we tried to figure out: how the heck do we get back out there and adventure?”

Living in the 21st century, they were also inspired by Instagram #vanlife posts — the simplicity and freedom of a tiny traveling home, the romance of life on the road.

Living near Walden Pond, Mike and Susie Patrick have long been inspired by Henry David Thoreau to commune with the rock, to live simply, and to suck out the marrow of life.

During quarantine, the Concord couple took a page from Thoreau (and perhaps Kerouac) and set out for a camper adventure.

They considered RVs. But a campervan “made a lot of sense. It was easy to drive, it wasn’t intimidating,” he said.

Each van features a memory foam mattress in the sleeping quarters.

The catch? “Almost all campervans are two-seaters; we needed a third seat for our 2-year-old, Ava,” he said. “So we tracked down Cascade Custom Vans out of Oregon.”

They gave Cascade specs and details. In a few months, the Patricks had their dream van, inspired aesthetically by Thoreau’s tiny cabin. They christened it Walden, after the book.

This isn’t your grandparents’ Winnebago, or your parents’ RV. It’s more like an Amazon Prime delivery van, hand-crafted and outfitted with top brands like Yeti, Pendleton, Casper, Rumpl, and Corkcicle. Roof-decks for stargazing or sunbathing, a fully-stocked kitchen.

When friends saw Walden, they mostly had the same reaction: “This is awesome. Can we rent it?” Mike said with a laugh. “It felt we had something that was too good not to share with others.”

So while sitting around a campfire last summer, they decided to go for it: Walden Campervans was born.

There are three boutique campers in the Woburn-based fleet.

As they say on their website, “We founded Walden Campervans with a simple mission: To bring people closer to the wonder of nature, and each other.”

The Patricks now have a Woburn-based fleet of three boutique campers — Walden, Mardy, and Emma — each rentable for 3 to 30 days, to give New Englanders experiencing wanderlust a chance to taste #vanlife.

Pendleton blankets and wall details make the interiors pop, as do hardwood floors and roof decks. Thoughtful details and a fully-stocked kitchen add to that boutique tiny living vibe.

There’s a French press, ground coffee, wine glasses, bottle openers, pans, pots, olive oil. There are swivel seats, a memory foam mattress, Rumpl down blankets, and bath towels. For campfires, there are chairs and a table, a solar lantern, marshmallow skewers, plus a frisbee and slingshot.

Walden campers rival any you might see on Instagram #vanlife accounts. Just check out their Instagram.

“Campervans have a much more robust presence on the West Coast — the movement hasn’t really hit the East Coast yet,” said Mike, who grew up in Jackson Hole, Wyo. “When you take one of these vans out in New England, people get excited just about the van. Like ‘Wow, what is this thing?’”

“It’s really interesting when you have people peering in through the windows — you can see how people are into it,” says Susie, 34, a Franklin native, with a laugh.

“You open the door and people are like, ‘What the heck?’” Mike says. “It inspires people.”

All three vans have that sparse, hip outdoor vibe that makes #vanlife so appealing.

“It’s the balance between the comforts you have at home — comfortable blankets, everything you need to cook — with the experience of camping,” Susie said. The design is minimalist. “We don’t want extra stuff there. It’s really: what do you need. And then a few comforts.”

Creature comforts “open up your market to people who might not have considered camping,” said Mike. “I would say 60 to 70 percent of our audience has never done an RV trip before of any kind. There’s probably 20 to 30 percent who have never been camping.”

While they’re visually stunning on the inside, for the Patricks, it’s about getting outside.

Getting back to nature, and nature conservation, is “core to who we are, something we always believed in. That’s when we’re happiest, when we’re outside as a family.”

Emma is named after Emma “Grandma” Gatewood, the first woman to hike the Appalachian Trail solo. So named “because when we first launched, a good portion of our business was retired couples looking to hit the road,” Mike said.

Mardy, meanwhile, is crafted with a pup in mind: There’s a dog run, extra window views, an onboard crate for safe napping, dog bowls, even a dog sleeping bag.

“It’s really designed to make sure the dog feels as comfortable as the humans,” said Mike.

“Can you tell we got a puppy in the last year?” Susie adds with a laugh. (Their goldendoodle is named Beau.)

Mardy is named after naturalist and conservationist Margaret “Mardy” Murie, known for her efforts in creating the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — and who often traveled with her dog.

Obviously, you can’t just park anywhere, or hit the road without a plan or reservation.

While you can book a reservation at any campsite you want, Walden Campers are designed with the new generation of campsites in mind — Tentr, Harvest Hosts, and similar kinds of sites, which are the Airbnbs of camping.

“One thing you saw with COVID was all the traditional campsites just became overloaded, so these offshoots have exploded,” Mike said.

These are private lands rented out by owners. On Hipcamp, for example, you’ll find an alpaca farm on the Vermont/New York border with kayaking, tubing, hiking, biking, and apple-picking. There’s also a secluded woodland area in Maine overlooking a salt marsh and cove. The list goes on. Harvest Host, meanwhile, partners with farms and wineries all across the country.

"At the end of the day," says Mike Patrick, "the van should disappear into the background, and the focus should be what you’re doing outside.”

Some privates sites might not have electric or water hookups. So Walden campers feature an off-the-grid water system, two 7-gallon reservoirs, for showering, dish-washing, etc. There’s a heating system should you take a winter trip. The living space is “designed to run indefinitely without any type of power supplement,” according to the site, thanks to solar panels and an inverter. There’s also a standard AC power outlet.

When the Patricks drove Walden to Florida this past winter, they stayed solely at Hipcamps and Harvest Hosts. At one Harvest Host, for example, they had a full vineyard tour and wine-tasting.

They have both Harvest Host and Hipcamp linked on their Website under “trip planning” — and have visited their fair share of both.

“If our guests reach out with a general idea, we can help. We do have our favorite spots,” Susie said.

Helping renters find the perfect site is “half the adventure,” Mike says. “What we’re really trying to do is get people out in nature. At the end of the day, the van should disappear into the background, and the focus should be what you’re doing outside.”

The Patricks have taken Walden campers to every New England state, and as far south as Key West. Renters have spent a week in the Berkshires. One couple went to Niagara Falls. Another couple just booked a trip to North Carolina, and others to the Grand Canyon. Newlyweds recently booked a camper for a #vanlife honeymoon.

“There’s really no bounds,” Mike said. “The ocean is the limit.”

Learn more at waldencampervans.com. Rentals range from $249-$319 per night depending on season.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.